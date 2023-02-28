Almost every game in the Fallout series is a great game (even Fallout 76 now), but probably the most popular of these is Fallout: New Vegas. This was developed by Obsidian Entertainment (Grounded, The Outer Worlds, Pentiment) and launched in 2010.

It has a huge following, people are still modding it, and Obsidian themselves say they “love” making a sequel. While this was difficult to resolve before, both Obsidian Entertainment and Bethesda are now owned by Microsoft, which means all legal hurdles are gone.

In an interview with TheGamer, Obsidian game directors Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky unveiled a different approach to bringing the classic back, with the former explain:

“Not saying it’s up to me, but isn’t the graphical remake of Fallout: New Vegas awesome?”

We certainly think so, and luckily Boyarsky agrees and says: ” That would be great.”

As usual, this is still not confirmed by any means, but with Obsidian showing such a frank and open interest in the classic Fallout adventure, we really shouldn’t be too surprised to see New Vegas finally brought back – anyway.