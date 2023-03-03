The support from the little one may not be all that great, but the attention it generates is remarkable

There is an occasion and we are eating in this Mongolian restaurant in Hamburg. The buffet is really great: we can choose from a large selection of fresh things, we put the selections on a plate and attach a clip to it that says the number of the table we are sitting at. Then we leave the plate in the kitchen.

A little later we can marvel: a serving robot comes to our table independently.

Photo: The service staff usually unloads the serving robot

My chair is a bit in the way, I have to slide a little so that he can pass and drive to the spot on the table where he seems to be stopping. The robot carries trays on which it brings our freshly prepared food to our table. It says something along the lines of “Here is your food, please take your food off the trays, Bon appetit” or something like that, but along with the robot comes an eager employee from the restaurant, takes the plates off the trays and sets them out us. We marvel at the cute robot with its googly eyes and enjoy the excellent food.

Photo: The friendly-faced serving robot has just delivered his food and is returning to the kitchen

The serving robot does its rounds occasionally, but usually one of the restaurant employees is there; Apparently it doesn’t work really well with the little one when it’s completely unsupervised. But the attention of the guests is sure to come.

It is particularly exciting when a guest apparently has a birthday: the serving robot plays “Happy Birthday” and brings a small cake with a sparkler to a table. All guests pull out their smartphones to capture this event – unfortunately I’m a little late with my smartphone, so only the photo without the burning sparkler. But here too, behind the robot, there is eager serving support. The departure of the robot is accompanied by the applause of the guests.

Photo: Serving robot at its charging station in front of the kitchen

When I occasionally meet the robot on its way to the toilet, it says to me in a very friendly tone: “Attention, please!”. I step aside to let him pass (I give way to the robot – very impressed – why actually?). Apparently the robot misinterprets my quick step to the side, maybe I didn’t give it enough space, at least it stops and turns a bit and says: “Excuse me! Are you all right? I hope you are ok?”

Thanks, tin can. i’m ok I hope you too.

(Molinarius)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

