FIFA 23, Lana Planet and more coming to Game Pass – Gamereactor

FIFA 23, Lana Planet and more coming to Game Pass

As we get to the middle of the month, Microsoft is usually ready to announce another round of Game Pass additions in the second half of the year. May 2023 is no exception, and now we know that Game Pass subscribers can enjoy all the new titles of the biggest game yet starting today.

Check out the full list below (and make sure you don’t miss Planet of Lana and Cassette Beasts, they look very, very promising):

  • FIFA 23 (Xbox and PC) EA Play – Today

  • The Exorcist of the East (Xbox and PC) – May 18

  • Ghost Tales (Xbox) – May 18

  • Lana Planet (Xbox and PC) – May 23

  • Beast in a Box (Xbox) – May 25

  • The Colossal Holy Grail (Cloud and Xbox) – May 25

  • Railroad Empire 2 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) – May 25

  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Xbox and PC) – May 30

As usual, other goodies are also included, such as additional DLC and perks for subscribers, including the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Pack. Head over to Xbox Wire to read more about the game and perks.

Unfortunately, some games are also out of service, so make sure you play them before May 31st if you plan to. If you want to keep any content, you can also buy them with up to 20% off Game Pass:

  • Universal Europa (PC)

  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • FIFA 21 (Xbox and PC) EA Play

  • Floppy Knight (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • Mowing Simulator (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

See also  Apple has internally shown 100 executives its upcoming hybrid vision headset, report says

