FIFA 23, Lana Planet and more coming to Game Pass – Gamereactor

As we get to the middle of the month, Microsoft is usually ready to announce another round of Game Pass additions in the second half of the year. May 2023 is no exception, and now we know that Game Pass subscribers can enjoy all the new titles of the biggest game yet starting today.

Check out the full list below (and make sure you don’t miss Planet of Lana and Cassette Beasts, they look very, very promising):

FIFA 23 (Xbox and PC) EA Play – Today

The Exorcist of the East (Xbox and PC) – May 18

Ghost Tales (Xbox) – May 18

Lana Planet (Xbox and PC) – May 23

Beast in a Box (Xbox) – May 25

The Colossal Holy Grail (Cloud and Xbox) – May 25

Railroad Empire 2 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) – May 25

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Xbox and PC) – May 30

As usual, other goodies are also included, such as additional DLC and perks for subscribers, including the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Pack. Head over to Xbox Wire to read more about the game and perks.

Unfortunately, some games are also out of service, so make sure you play them before May 31st if you plan to. If you want to keep any content, you can also buy them with up to 20% off Game Pass: