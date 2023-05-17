LA PERLA PRESENTS ” I LOVE YOU ” 520 LIMITED EDITION CAPSULE COLLECTION TO Celebrate Extraordinary Moments

There are thousands of expressions of love. On the occasion of Confession Day in May, Italian luxury underwear brand LA PERLA presents “ILove You” 520 special limited capsule series for love in the Asia-Pacific region. Select the precious fabrics upgraded and remade by the Bologna studio in Italy, and create a close-fitting silhouette with a unique design, creating an extraordinary choice for love and a gift for sweet and heart-warming moments.

The 520 capsule series selects precious fabrics upgraded and recreated by the Bologna studio in Italy, and ignites love with exquisite designs. The romantic jacquard ice silk fabric brings a soft touch, and the beautiful flower embroidery and warm red maple red are full of feminine charm. It interprets women’s pursuit of calmness, elegance and comfort, and also incorporates luxury into daily life. Each piece is adorned with the motif of ginkgo biloba, a classic image in countless works of art and literature since ancient times. The exquisite fan-shaped ginkgo leaves are highly recognizable, a symbol of love and vitality, and the spiritual core that this series aims to convey. The ginkgo leaf pattern is embroidered on tulle, with gold and silver threads weaving through it, perfectly setting off the curves of the body, adding exquisite beauty to the whole piece. While experiencing femininity and romantic love, it brings ultimate comfort, creates a sexy and pleasant atmosphere, and adds elegance and romance to this festival.

“I Love You” 520 Limited Edition Capsule Collection

520 capsule series red jacquard embroidery nightdress, pink silk suspender nightdress, red jacquard embroidery pajama set

On the occasion of 520, LA PERLA takes love as the shape, and selects classic Maison series, Spell On You series and MidnightBotanica series products for the festival to express the brand’s unique luxury and romantic feelings. Through the in-depth integration of exquisite craftsmanship and innovative design, explore more possibilities for contemporary elegant and fashionable female images.

The first-generation Maison series of LA PERLA was designed and launched by the brand founder, Ms. Ada Masotti. Today, the artisans of LA PERLA Bologna studio still use silk from Como, the capital of Italian silk, combined with ancient and complex Made in Florence with “Frastaglio” hand embroidery. As one of the brand’s classic series, each new season of the Maison series is extremely creative and modern. It represents the inheritance of LA PERLA’s profound Italian craftsmanship, and truly reflects the brand’s adherence to technological innovation and luxury quality. Over the years, the Maison series has continued to inject confidence into women with its exciting and unique charm, allowing women to perfectly control every moment of freedom, elegance and happiness.

Maison series

Maison silk embroidered pink silk embroidered cropped nightgown

LA PERLA presents the professional interpretation of lace in a new way through the Spell On You series. Chantilly lace is paired with scalloped details to create elegant and mysterious lingerie designs with clean lines. Spell On You series white lace bodysuit, a perfect combination of silky silk and luxurious lace, with hollow embroidery as the finishing touch, sets off the simple and pure beauty of the whole body, endows the simple shape with romantic feelings, and brings a heart-warming choice for the festival.

SpellOnYou series

SpellOn You White Lace Bodysuit

The Midnight Botanica collection combines the modern romance of delicate embroidery with the comfort of cotton knitwear. The embroidery details have a soft but bright atmosphere, presenting a sense of refined luxury. The green and environmentally friendly rayon cotton knitwear and silk satin details make the black silk nightgown of the Midnight Botanica series show a subtle luster, making romance meticulous and ubiquitous.

Midnight Botanica Series

Midnight Botanica black nightgown

In this season of rushing for love, witness the ultimate comfortable Italian romance with LA PERLA, load your heart with new love products, and present the extraordinary moment of loving and being loved. From now on, the LA PERLA 520 capsule series will be launched simultaneously in the brand’s China Tmall flagship store and offline boutiques in mainland China. Welcome to visit and explore.