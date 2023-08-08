films, series and programs to see on August 7…

What to see tonight on TV? As always, we are here to answer this question and to give you useful advice for an evening of entertainment and relaxation. In prime time, Rai 1 continues programming the episodes of The young Montalbanowhile Canale 5 replies with a new appointment with Jokes aside. There is also room for current events on Rai 3, which is broadcast in prime time Report Estate.

There are several options available to viewers also regarding cinema on TV tonight. Network 4 broadcasts in succession Flashdance Of Adrian Lyne e To Wong Foo, thank you for everything! Julie Newmar Of Beeban Kidron. Rai Movie instead dedicates the evening to westerns with The Last Giants e The massacre of the 7th Cavalry. Finally, the proposal by Iris, which is planning, should be mentioned Green Zone e Unbroken – The path to redemption. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on August 7, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – The young Montalbano (television series, season 1 episode 6)

11:45 pm – It’s already tomorrow in Hong Kong (film by Emily Ting, 2015)

01:15 – Rai News 24 (news)

01:50 – Subheading (current events)

Rai 2

21:20 – Todd help us (television series, season 1 episode 10-11-12)

11.40pm – Helen Dorn – After the storm (television series)

01:20 – Black and white (film by Cristina Comencini, 2008)

Rai 3

21:15 – Summer Report (current events)

11.20pm – TG 3 Sera (newscast)

11.30pm – The human factor (documentary)

00:20 – Or even not Summer (column)

01:05 – Source of life (column)

01:45 – Rai News 24 (news)

Network 4

21:25 – Flashdance (movie on Adrian Lyne, 1983)

11:30pm – To Wong Foo, thanks for everything! Julie Newmar (Beeban Kidron film, 1995)

01:35 – TG 4 The last hour Night (newscast)

Channel 5

21:20 – Seriously (show)

00:30 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:15 – Inside (investigations)

00:50 – The Nun (film by Corin Hardy, 2018)

the 7

21:15 – Atlantis Files (documentary)

01:00 – TG La 7 (news)

01:10 – Summer airing (current news)

TV 8

21:30 – Gomorrah – The series (television series, season 4 episodes 5-6)

11.30pm – The white Uno gang (real crime)

01:30 – Crimes – The Parolisi case (real crime)

New ones

21:25 – Miracles are accepted (film by Alessandro Siani, 2015)

23:30 – Only Fun – Comico show (show)

01:25 – Airport Security Spagna (docureality)

Rai Movie

21:10 – The Last Giants (film by Andrew V. McLaglen, 1976)

10:50 pm – The massacre of the 7th Cavalry (film by Sidney Salkow, 1954)

00:50 – All the money in the world (film by Ridley Scott, 2017)

Iris

21:00 – Green Zone (film by Paul Greengrass, 2010)

11:25 pm – Unbroken – The way to redemption (film by Harold Cronk, 2018)

01:15 – Notes on cinema (column)

01:20 – Boyhood (film di Richard Linklater, 2014)

Cielo

21:15 – Fates crossed (film by Sydney Pollack, 1999)

23:30 – Love Jessica (docureality)

00:30 – Porn stripped bare (documentary)

01:30 – Love in Porn (documentario)

Rai 4

21:20 – Fire Country (television series, season 1 episodes 7-8)

10.50pm – Skyfire (film by Simon West, 2019)

00:35 – Narcos: Mexico (television series, season 2 episode 6)

01:30 – The evil angel – Brightburn (film by David Yarovesky, 2019)

Rai 5

21:15 – Ferrante Fever (documentary)

10.30 pm – Charade – The circle of words (documentary)

11.30pm – Jaco (documentary)

01:20 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:25 – Mother (documentary)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

