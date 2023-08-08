What are the causes and what natural means remove the dirt?

Yellow stains are unpleasant and unfortunately found on toilet seats all over the world. They might be associated with public toilets in malls and gas stations, but that’s not the only place they can appear. Even in private households, yellow soiled toilets are not uncommon. And no matter how much you clean and how careful you are, those stains can keep coming back. In our article you can find out what causes the dirt and which home remedies you can use to clean a yellowed toilet seat!

Causes of yellow stains on toilet seats

urine pollution

Urine stains are the cause most people automatically think of when trying to clean a faded toilet seat. Over time, small splatters and drips accumulate, resulting in an awkward residue that then stains if left untreated. The longer the urine stays on the plastic, the darker the color and the worse the stain. Even after the urine has dried, the color will continue to darken for some time. Hard water

The minerals in the water in hard water areas are another cause of yellow stains. When flushing the toilet, the water can splash up onto the underside of the seat, and when the water evaporates it can leave behind mineral deposits (scale). As limescale builds up, it can develop a yellow tint that will damage the surface of the plastic and cause stains.

cleaning chemicals

Some cleaning chemicals can damage white plastics and cause discoloration. This is usually due to harsh chemicals such as B. Strong bleaches that are not diluted. sunlight

We all know that sunlight can cause sunburns in humans and pets, but few people think about the effects sunlight can have on plastics, including toilet seats. Sunburn can turn plastic yellow. If your toilet is in direct view of a window, the yellow spots on the toilet seat may be due to sunburn.

Clean yellowed toilet seat with home remedies

Now that you know what causes yellow stains on the toilet, you will want to know how to get rid of them. There are a number of methods you can use to remove these stains. Bleach is the easiest method, but we prefer to use natural alternatives. Whichever method you choose, you should avoid harsh abrasives like metal brushes as they will scratch the toilet seat. These not only look ugly, but also make it difficult to clean the toilet seat in the future. You should also protect the surrounding area, especially soft furniture or fabrics. Whichever method you choose, take reasonable precautions; always wear gloves!

Sodium bicarbonate and white vinegar

Sodium bicarbonate and distilled white vinegar are popular eco-friendly household cleaners. To clean your toilet seat, all you have to do is make a paste using equal parts baking soda and distilled white vinegar. Apply the paste to the toilet seat and leave it on for between 10 and 30 minutes. Scrub the stains, then wipe the toilet seat with a cloth dipped in clean, warm water. If stains remain, repeat the process. Finally, dry the toilet seat thoroughly.

Use lemon juice as a cleaning agent

Due to the acidic properties of lemon juice, yellow stains and limescale can be removed. Simply mix a cup of lemon juice with a few drops of your favorite essential oil in a spray bottle. Spray the mixture on the toilet seat and leave it on for about 15 minutes. Wipe the seat with plenty of clean water and dry thoroughly.

Clean yellowed toilet seat with coke

Cola drinks, whether branded or non-branded, contain phosphoric acid as the main ingredient. It easily breaks down limescale and is therefore ideal for removing limescale deposits on the toilet seat. To use cola, put a bottle of cola drink in a small bucket. Soak a small piece of cloth or a towel in the cola. Place the damp cloth on the toilet seat and leave it there for 10 to 20 minutes. Then wipe off.

Prevent yellow stains on the toilet seat

The best way to solve the yellowing toilet seat problem is to avoid it altogether. If you don’t clean your toilet seat every time you urinate, or at least once a day, you will quickly see yellow stains. By making sure the toilet seat is wiped down as soon as necessary and properly cleaned once a week, you can prevent yellow stains, whatever the cause. If you find that your yellow stains are being caused by your chosen cleaning chemicals damaging the plastic, switch to a gentler solution or use the natural cleaning agents above instead!

