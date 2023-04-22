Education for the German Vein Day on April 22 / “I wear my …

medi GmbH & Co. KG

Healthy legs for life – that is the theme of the German Vein Day on April 22nd, which is celebrated every year nationwide with many offers and campaigns. The day of action helps to raise awareness about the risks, preventive measures and treatment methods for swollen legs, varicose veins or spider veins. Medical compression stockings can relieve the legs, relieve pain and reduce possible edema. Petra Petrogalli is on her feet all day as a specialist at the Petrogalli medical supply store in Ellwangen. She has been a fan of medical compression supplies for over 20 years – professionally and privately. In an interview, she explains why she relies on compression and what makes good advice in specialist shops.

Dear Ms. Petrogalli, you like to wear medical compression stockings yourself, although medically they are not necessary – why?

“Yes, that’s right! I don’t have a medically diagnosed illness. Of course, people with healthy veins can also wear over-the-counter fashion stockings with compression for prevention or for well-being. Medical compression stockings are very present for me through my job and I like to use them in everyday life. In order to be able to rule out risks and contraindications, I had my family doctor examine and explain me – this is important in advance. Personally, I just noticed that the stockings are good for me – precisely because I stand or walk a lot in my job.”

What do you do for a living?

“I am a trained nurse and worked in a clinic for a long time, then in a social center – my daily tasks included putting medical compression stockings on and off for patients. When my husband started his own medical supply store around 20 years ago, it was obvious for me to get into the business. I wanted to support him and, as a specialist, advise our customers comprehensively. That only works if you immerse yourself in the customer’s world: don’t assume what the customer needs and finds useful, but test it yourself, ask questions and enter into a dialogue. That’s why I tried out our products. I only recommend what I’m 100 percent convinced of myself! And the medical compression stockings quickly caught my eye. They fit like a second skin – and I liked them pleasant pressure on the legs.”

In what way?

“Everyday life as a specialist is demanding. I used to be on my feet all day, now I also sit a lot at the computer. In the evening, my legs are often heavy and sometimes swollen – and my feet can hurt. I get through it better with medical compression stockings the day, my legs feel more vital and lighter. They are comfortable to wear and I do something good for my veins.”

Which qualities do you wear in which length?

“Because I like to wear skirts and dresses, I prefer tights, and when it comes to pants, I use knee-high socks. I used to like wearing mediven elegance, but nowadays I prefer mediven comfort.”

For what reason?

“As I get older, a little more support is good for me. mediven comfort gives me exactly this stability, while at the same time the material is very soft and cuddly. I recently tested the new mediven cotton, the first medical compression stockings from medi with organic cotton. The organic fiber is pleasantly soft. We were in New York at the end of March and the weather was changeable – the thermoregulating effect of the mediven cotton was noticeable: it warmed when the temperatures went down and was pleasantly cool, when the sun came out. I felt so comfortable with the mediven cotton – it’s my new favorite!”

Do you like to travel?

“Yes, we travel a lot. We like to go on excursions and city trips or go abroad. I always encourage my customers to plan their medical compression stockings or travel stockings in their holiday luggage. It is so beneficial not to have swelling after a long flight, for example. The Legs feel fitter. The stockings can also reduce the risk of thrombosis. And it makes sense to wear compression, especially in warmer countries, as legs tend to swell.”

Do you also dare to try the mediven trend colors or do you like the standard colors?

“The current mediven trend color chestnut goes wonderfully with my wardrobe and my favorite color palette. I like restrained, natural colors like brown, beige or white. Black and gray create balanced accents. Overall, my clothing style is rather puristically simple, sometimes with a A touch of extravagance. I save the crystal motifs for special occasions, such as a chic dinner or a family celebration. Thanks to the large selection of colours, we can cater to every customer request in the medical supply store. Some like it rather simple, while others want to make a colorful statement and prefer the more expressive colors. The medical compression stockings, which are more intense in colour, give everyday looks a fresh coat of paint and are fashionable – an important aspect for the emotional well-being and self-confidence of younger patients.”

Did you experience this during your consultation at the medical supply store?

“Yes, absolutely! If you consider the image that medical compression stockings used to have, then there are now worlds in between. Today they are visually appealing and fashionable – medical compression stockings as such are no longer recognizable. Men in particular do not want you to looks when you wear medical compression stockings – mediven for men from medi looks like normal men’s stockings. And nobody has ever asked me about my medical compression.”

What is important to you when advising your customers? What makes a good specialist?

“Individual advice is the focus! It is important not only to see the prescription that customers come to the medical supply store with, but above all to advise the people – and to advise them holistically.”

What does that mean specifically?

“Fundamentally, treating the customer with respect and at eye level and explaining the world of medical compression to them with all the possibilities of care and therapy facilitation. Otherwise, from my experience, two things are crucial: First, you should always deal with the everyday situation of the customer. Sitting Do you work a lot and work on the computer or is it more of a standing activity?And secondly, it is the task of the specialist to provide information, to recognize when more intensive skin care is necessary, but also to practice putting on and taking off the medical compression stockings with the customer. ”

What distinguishes a good medical supply store from an excellent one?

“A good and comprehensive initial consultation is of course the basis. The decisive factor is to investigate how the customer got along with the product at the follow-up appointment. Is he satisfied? Does he notice a positive effect? ​​Only then will he use the fitting regularly. You have to take the customer seriously and respond to his needs and fears. It’s about showing real interest, dealing with criticism confidently and offering solutions to problems for the customer’s well-being. We encourage customers to contact us at any time if they don’t get along with the medical compression stockings or something does not fit. In addition, as a medical supply store, it is important to keep up with the times, to consider which digital technologies are suitable for the target group and what concrete added value this digitalization provides and fulfills for the target group. We offer digital contactless measurement, which is pleasant for the customers and has proven itself in the Corona period. We must see digitization as an opportunity and invest in appropriate technologies at an early stage – for better care for our customers!”

Dear Ms. Petrogalli, thank you very much for the informative conversation and the insight into your private and professional everyday life!

The doctor can prescribe medical compression stockings for venous indications and diseases. They are adapted in medical specialist shops. Aids for putting on and taking off compression stockings and skin care products (e.g. from the manufacturer medi) conveniently round off vein therapy.

