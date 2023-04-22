LIV KRISTINE – River Of Diamonds

LIVE KRISTINE

River Of Diamonds

(Gothic Rock | Metal) Label: Metalville

Format: (LP)

Release: 21.04.2023

LIVE KRISTINE was primarily using LEAVES´ EYES well-known and in her function as the singer of this band I got to know her personally and was fascinated by this great woman, who at that time still seemed very happy in her marriage to the band boss Alexander Krull. It was all over only a few months later, but luckily the Norwegian didn’t let that stop her from continuing to make music and has been walking solo ever since, and these days her sixth album entitled “River Of Diamonds” is out.

The beginning is quite fast and also catchy and for the opener “Our Immortal Day” Liv has vocal support from Østen Bergøy ​​(LONG NIGHT, TRISTANIA) brought, so that a beautiful duet arises. She is the only one to be heard on the following “No Makeup”, and on this rather slow song her voice has a very lascivious flair. The spirited “Maligna” is followed by the slow “Gravity”, a magical ballad. Another upbeat track is followed by the title song “River Of Diamonds” for Fernando Ribeiro (MOONSPELL) could be won as a duet partner, who with his smoky voice forms a nice contrast to Liv’s vocals.

This is followed by a very slow piano piece in which Liv can be heard together with her current partner Michael Espenæs, and also sounds like a declaration of love made into music. “Shaolin Me” begins with the sounds of fighting, as you know it from this sport, but develops into a more leisurely, very thoughtful song. For “Love Me High” Liv got support from her sister Carmen Elise Espenæs (SAVN, MIDNATTSOL), and the two complement each other vocally. After another upbeat song and a ballad, the album ends with a cover, CINDY LAUPER’s “True Colours” which features only Liv’s voice with piano accompaniment by Ecor (ROCCO COGLIATI), and so the album ends very softly.

Anyone who has been enchanted by the voice of LIV KRISTINE in the past will also have a lot of fun with the new record “River Of Diamonds”. The fact that the Norwegian invited some guest musicians was a good idea and also provides variety. So I can recommend this album to all fans of female voices in metal.

Tracklist „River Of Diamonds“:

1. Our Immortal Day

2. No Makeup

3. Evil

4. Gravity

5. In Your Blue Eyes

6. River Of Diamonds

7. Pictured Within

8. Shaolin Me

9. Love Me High

10. Serenity

11. If I Am Dreaming

12. True Colours

Total playing time: 56:52

Band-Links:

LIV KRISTINE – River Of Diamonds LineUp: Liv Kristine (Vocals) Tommy Olsen (All instruments) guest musicians: Østen Bergøy ​​(LONG NIGHT, TRISTANIA) Fernando Ribeiro (MOONSPELL) Michael Espenæs Carmen Elise Espenæs (SAVN, MIDNIGHT SUN) Ecor (ROCCO CAGLIATI) 8.5 … Buy on Amazon

