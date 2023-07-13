films, series and programs to see on July 12th…

What to see tonight on TV? As always, we are here to answer this question and to give you useful advice for an evening of entertainment and relaxation. Italia 1 proposes a new appointment with the scientific column Freedom Summer, while Rai 2 responds by continuing the programming of the episodes of the twelfth season of Crimes in Paradise. Space also for current affairs with the Special Who saw it? e White areabroadcast respectively at 21:25 on Rai 3 and at 21:20 on Rete 4.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. Rai 1 proposes The taste of successwhile Canale 5 broadcasts The Birth of a Nation – The awakening of a people Of Nate Parker. The offer from Rai Movie, which is broadcast in prime time, is also excellent as always When hands touch Of Amma Asantefollowed by Jojo Rabbit Of Taika Waititi. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on July 12, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – The taste of success (film by John Wells, 2015)

11.15pm – TG 1 Sera (newscast)

23:20 – The world through the eyes of Overland (report)

00:25 – Rai News 24 (news)

00:55 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

01:00 – Subheading (current events)

01:30 – Rai News 24 (newscast)

Rai 2

21:20 – Crimes in Paradise (television series, season 12 episode 4)

11.30pm – Stories of women at the crossroads (current events)

00:45 – The lunatics (news)

Rai 3

21:25 – Special Who saw it? (actuality)

11.35pm – TG 3 Linea Notte Estate (newscast)

00:05 – Meteo 3 (weather forecast)

00:10 – TG Magazine (column)

00:20 – Close your eyes – All I See Is You (film by Marc Forster, 2016)

Network 4

21:20 – White area (current events)

00:50 – On the side of the animals (column)

Channel 5

21:20 – The Birth of a Nation – The awakening of a people (film by Nate Parker, 2016)

11:40pm – Mothers – A life of love (television series, season 1 episode 5)

00:50 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Freedom Summer (scientific column)

00:20 – The forbidden story (documentary)

01:10 – Prodigal Son (television series, season 2 episode 3)

the 7

21:15 – Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds (documentary)

01:00 – TG La 7 (news)

01:10 – Summer airing (current news)

01:50 – Like – Everything you like (column)

TV 8

21:30 – Name That Tune – Guess the song (game show)

00:00 – Cops – A gang of policemen (television series, season 2 episode 1)

01:45 – Two hearts and a test tube (film by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, 2010)

New ones

21:25 – Night at the museum 2 – The escape (film by Shawn Levy, 2009)

01:35 – Highway Security Spagna (real TV)

Rai Movie

21:10 – When hands touch (film by Amma Asante, 2019)

11.15pm – Movie Mag Special – The film industry (column)

23:45 – Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi Movie, 2019)

01:45 – Breaking at the Edge (film by Predrag Antonijević, 2013)

Iris

21:00 – Empire of the Wolves (film by Chris Nahon, 2005)

11:00 pm – Alibis and suspects (film by Pascal Bonitzer, 2008)

00:25 – Stagecoach Raid – The true story of Texas Jack (film by Terry Miles, 2016)

01:55 – Challenge to White Buffalo (film by J. Lee Thompson, 1977)

Cielo

21:15 – Funari Funari Funari (documentary)

11:15 pm – Do not commit impure acts (film by Giulio Petroni, 1971)

01:00 – Cicciolina – The art of scandal (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Outback (film di Mike Green, 2019)

10:50 pm – Blood Money – At any cost (Lucky McKee film, 2017)

00:20 – Fargo – The series (television series, season 4 episode 8)

01:10 – From China with fury (film by Lo Wei, 1972)

Rai 5

21:15 – Art Night (documentario)

22:15 – The Quiet One (documentario)

11.50pm – The Beatles and India (documentary)

01:20 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:25 – Baia (documentary)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

