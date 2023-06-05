Home » “FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH” is under smooth development and has entered the stage of determining the release date | 4Gamers
The second work of the “FF7 Re” series “FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH” developed by Square Enix has some new news this weekend.

Officially released three Q&As on Twitter, which clearly pointed out that “FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH” will have a wider and highly freely explored world, and the focus of the game will be the fate of the protagonists.

In addition, the game is currently under smooth development, and it has reached the point in time to decide the release date. At present, the release season of “FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH” is set for the winter of 2023, and this information has not been delayed.

Anyone who knows the plot of the original version knows that the second work will usher in the most critical part of the plot without any accidents. However, the end of the remake of the first work seems to give a slight possibility of changing history. Will it follow the original work? The storyline seems to be the biggest selling point of this “rebirth”.

