Sports

The Chinese women’s volleyball team defeated the Japanese team 3:0 in the World Women’s Volleyball League.

by admin
2023-06-05 10:36:07.0 Source: Xinhua Net
Author: Wang Zijiang

The Chinese women’s volleyball team defeated the host Japanese team 3:0 in the Nagoya sub-station of the 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League on the 4th, thus ending the competition with a record of four wins and four wins.

The Chinese team and the Japanese team had won all three games before, and this game was also the last game of this event, attracting more than 5,000 spectators to watch the game. At the beginning of the game, the Chinese team showed a strong attacking power and quickly took the lead by 10:4. The Japanese team then played a small climax and narrowed the gap to 10:12. After that, it was difficult for the Japanese team to find a chance to break through. The Chinese team won the first game with 25:18.

In the second game, the Japanese team played a flexible advantage, while the Chinese team made more mistakes and fell behind by 7:13. At this time, the head coach Cai Bin called a timeout and replaced Wang Yuntuo with Zhong Hui. The Japanese team continued to expand its advantage and once led by 21:15. At the critical moment, Li Yingying and Wang Yuanyuan once again gave play to their offensive advantages, and Yuan Xinyue also made many wonderful interceptions. The Chinese team chased the score to 22:22. The two teams drew three more times. When the score reached 25:25, Yuan Xinyue successfully blocked the net and then scored directly with the serve. The Chinese team won at 27:25.

The third game was still stalemate, and the two teams took the lead alternately. The Japanese team took the lead at 24:23 to get the game point, but the Chinese team chased the score to 25:25 again through Li Yingying’s strong attack and Yuan Xinyue’s block. Afterwards, Yuan Xinyue blocked the net again, and Li Yingying then dunked to help the Chinese team seal the victory with 27:25.

The Chinese team has also become the only team among the 8 teams participating in this competition to maintain a complete victory. Throughout the game, Li Yingying scored a game-high 20 points.

Head coach Cai Bin told Xinhua after the game that facing the host, the Chinese team had prepared various plans before the game. “We always ask the players to remember one thing: you must bite when you fall behind, and you must adjust your mentality. Facts have proved that the players have implemented the guiding ideology before the game.” Cai Bin said.

The next stop of the World Women’s Volleyball League will move to Hong Kong, China. The Chinese women’s volleyball team will face the Canadian team on June 13.

