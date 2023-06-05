Ann Demeulemeester Officially Announces Stefano Gallici as New Creative Director

According to “WWD” reports, after the designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin who was in charge of only one quarter resigned, Ann Demeulemeester officially announced that Stefano Gallici took over as the new creative director.

Stefano Gallici, who is only 27 years old, started his career in Antwerp after graduating from the University of Architecture in Venice, initially as an assistant to Haider Ackermann, and then joined Ann Demeulemeester as a menswear designer in 2020. This time, he was promoted to director by the brand’s “internal promotion” The position of the brand must be due to its avant-garde creativity as a new generation, as well as its familiarity with the brand’s style genes and practice processes.

Claudio Antonioli, founder of the Antonioli Group, said in a statement: “Stefano Gallici will bring to Ann Demeulemeester strong creativity and a clear vision, representing the brand’s DNA while keeping an eye on the future.”

Ann Demeulemeester’s first collection under the helm of Stefano Gallici will be released during Paris Fashion Week on September 30. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.