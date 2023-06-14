“Final Fantasy XVI” trial version!Live-action video exposed

▲ “FINAL FANTASY XVI” trial version can start the game for free. (Picture/Official Provided)

[NOWnews今日新聞]Don’t be afraid that there will be no games to play during the summer vacation! Sony’s PlayStation 5 work “FINAL FANTASY XVI”, which is expected to be released on June 22, will open the trial version for trial play from now on. Download the trial version on the official website to play the prologue of the game for free. The saved data can be inherited to the finished version, allowing players to Get an early access to the fun of the game. In addition, a 3-minute live-action promotional video was released.

“Final Fantasy XVI” is the latest 16th official work of the “FINAL FANTASY” series. The story depicts the era of war caused by the “manifestation” who controls the power of powerful summoned beasts in the magnificent and vast fantasy world. Players will follow the protagonist Clive Rosfeld’s career journey to understand the justice he found in his cruel fate and the truth of the world.

The global demo version of FINAL FANTASY XVI DEMO will be released from now on, supporting Simplified Chinese, Korean, English, Traditional Chinese, and Japanese. In the trial version, the beginning of the game of “FINAL FANTASY XVI” can be played completely, and it becomes the story of the boyhood that leads the protagonist Clive to revenge.Saved data can be inherited to the finished version, which means that after the official version is released, you can continue to play at the original progress without having to start from scratch

The content of this trial version is the prologue content of more than 2 hours. After clearing the game at the beginning, you can also unlock the special version “Summoned Beast Action Combat Experience”. Will be inherited to the official version, players must pay special attention.

▲The trial version of “FINAL FANTASY XVI” can also unlock the special rule “Summoned Beast Action Combat Experience”, but it cannot be saved and loaded, so it will not be inherited to the official version. (Picture/Official Provided)

More NOWnews Today’s News Reports

Bethesda’s “Starry Sky” 45-minute complete analysis of the film The same controller and earphones are on sale today

“Dianyu Renke 2077: Free Illusion” is online on 9/26!Players see the trailer: Believe in You Again

Xbox Series S carbon black console “Super Handsome!” doubles the capacity to 1TB and only adds 1,000 yuan