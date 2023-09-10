Final Releases New Gaming Headset ‘VR2000 for Gaming’ with Enhanced Sound Quality and Immersive Experience

Final Releases New Gaming Headset “VR2000 for Gaming” in Japan

Date: September 28, 2021

Japanese professional audio headset manufacturer Final has announced the official release of its highly anticipated gaming headset, the “VR2000 for Gaming” in Japan. The headset, which focuses on excellent and clear sound quality, is designed to enhance the gaming experience by providing exceptional sound clarity and ease of hearing in 3D space in games and virtual reality.

The “VR2000 for Gaming” is specifically targeted towards players who have high requirements for sound “response”. It is equipped with the brand’s newly designed driver unit, the “f-Core DU”, and adopts an exclusively developed sound quality design. This design allows players to clearly identify mixed sound effects in the 3D space of games and virtual reality. In genres such as fighting games, first-person shooter (FPS) games, and music games, where “clear and instantaneous response sound” is crucial for real-time judgment, the headset is expected to provide a significant advantage.

The headset comes with a high-sensitivity MEMS microphone, enabling seamless communication with teammates during gameplay. Additionally, the headphone cable is equipped with a single button controller for quick audio control.

Compared to its popular counterpart, the “VR3000 for Gaming”, the new “VR2000 for Gaming” places a greater emphasis on rapid “response” while the former excels in “space” performance. Both models provide unique features that cater to different gaming styles, allowing gamers to try and listen before making a choice.

In terms of appearance, the VR2000 for Gaming features a new “DARK OLIVE” color scheme for the cavity, earplugs, wires, and ear hooks. The use of original earplugs with different colors on the left and right axes makes it easy to distinguish between the left and right sides of the headset, even in low-light environments. The headset is also equipped with fixed-function ear hooks, eliminating the auscultation effect caused by wires. This ensures comfort even during prolonged gaming sessions, providing a customized and immersive wearing experience.

The “VR2000 for Gaming” is set to launch in Taiwan in October, with a price tag of $2,000. Gamers in Taiwan can look forward to upgrading their gaming experience with this premium audio headset.

Final continues to innovate and deliver high-quality audio products, solidifying its position as a leading manufacturer in the gaming headset market.

