Healthy Eating: Foods to Avoid After 60 for a Fit and Long Life

Are you over 60? Maybe you don’t know that there are foods you shouldn’t eat anymore because they’re bad for you. Here’s the list.

Every age is different, and the physique changes. After a certain age, in fact, we notice a slowing down of the metabolism and a greater predisposition to diseases. When our body starts to change and we can no longer stay fit and we get sick, then we are eating incorrectly. After the age of 60, the physique is different from that of ten years before, therefore it is very important to adopt a different lifestyle.

For men and women over the age of 60, it is crucial to do physical activity and be careful about certain foods that can be harmful. Metabolism changes, just as the body’s efficiency in assimilating and digesting certain foods changes. At this age, it is not difficult to stay fit and have a perfect physique and be long-lived. Several stars from the world of entertainment demonstrate this, showing themselves perfect even after the age of 60. But how do they do it? Miracle? The secrets lie in nutrition.

After the age of 60, it is very easy to accumulate weight in the abdominal area, even for women. Hormone levels change, and after passing menopause, starting from the age of 50, we tend to gain more weight. This doesn’t happen if you eat correctly and avoid certain mistakes at the table.

Certain mistakes at 30 are fine, but at 60 it is much easier to pay the consequences. It’s not just a matter of aesthetics, as excess fat predisposes to cardiovascular disease and diabetes, as well as hypertension.

So, how should a 60-year-old eat? The secret is to avoid 7 foods. One of them is sugar, a bitter enemy of the diet, which is not good even if you are only twenty years old. The excess sugars, especially refined ones, are the cause of why so many people gain weight and have extra kilos accumulated in their waistline and abdomen.

Furthermore, a diet rich in sugars predisposes to the risk of developing diabetes and Alzheimer’s, and those over 60 are more predisposed. In fact, if you are this age, it is better to prefer whole grains – they also help with intestinal regularity -, vegetables and fruit. A no, however, to foods with refined flours and cereals, sweets, industrial products, sweets, and sugary drinks. The same thing goes for alcoholic beverages. At this age, the liver is no longer capable of metabolizing them well.

Red meat is another enemy of the over 60s because it is rich in fat and cholesterol. High quantities of red meat, especially pork, can predispose to the risk of developing a stroke. Also, sausages are harmful to people of this age. Much better to prefer white meats and limit salt consumption. Another food out is coffee and drinks containing caffeine. In fact, if drunk in large quantities, they can damage the heart.

