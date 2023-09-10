Harvard study: Almost two thirds of all coral reefs are overfished

Almost two thirds of all coral reefs worldwide are currently overfished. This is the result of an international study led by a researcher from Harvard University in the US. Team leader Jessica Zamborain-Mason from Harvard University evaluated data on fish observations in more than 2,000 reefs worldwide with the experts, as the Bremen Leibniz Center for Tropical Marine Research (ZMT) announced.

“At almost two thirds of the locations, more is being fished than the biomass stocks can produce – so they are being overfished,” said Sebastian Ferse from the ZMT, summarizing the results of the study, which was published in the journal “Nature Communications”. The fish stocks in almost every tenth fished reef have already collapsed. They had less than ten percent of the biomass that the reef would have if no fish were caught there.

“There is no need to ban fishing from the reef”

According to the information, the study provides the first insight into the global state of reef fishing. The catch in these areas is mostly traded informally or consumed personally, which is why reliable data has not yet been available. For the study, the researchers counted fish underwater along defined areas and identified the species. Local fishing data were reconstructed using national statistics.

It is estimated that around six million people worldwide are involved in reef fishing. The share of catch from reefs in total marine fisheries is large in many regions: in the Near and Middle East it is 43 percent and in the Caribbean 40 percent.

Heel advocated better local fisheries management and reduced fishing to 80 percent of the maximum possible yield. This would lead to a significant relaxation in stocks. “It is not necessary to ban fishing from the reef to save the ecosystem,” he emphasized. The study also showed the importance of individual environmental factors: in locations with higher water temperatures and lower coral cover, the maximum sustainable fishing yield is significantly lower.

ePaper

Read the ePaper now!

Read the daily ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – browse through it digitally now!

to the e-paper

info By clicking on the icon you can add the keyword to your topics.

info By clicking on the icon you open your “my topics” page. You have saved 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you can remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the topic to your topics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

