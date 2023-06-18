finally an awkward integration will be removed, but there’s more

After having explored the issues relating to the new Windows 11 File Explorer, the time has come to return to dealing with the news relating to the most recent version of the Microsoft OS on these pages. In fact, among other things, it was finally removed an awkward integration.

In this regard, as also reported by The Verge, the Redmond company has decided to remove Microsoft Teams integration from a build targeted for the Windows Insider program for now. On the other hand, the general functioning of the integration has never exactly pleased all users of Windows 11.

In any case, despite this “about-face” (which comes about two years after the announcement of the integration), Microsoft is clearly not abandoning the project altogether. What we will focus on will in fact be a free standalone Teams appthus going to “set aside” only some aspects of the Chat experience integrated directly into Windows 11.

It must be said that however, there is still a “Microsoft Teams – Free” icon in the system tray, but the classic Chat function is no longer available starting with Preview Build 23481 linked to the Windows 11 Insider program. The integration of the service had immediately caused discussion also due to the fact that the Chat icon in the bottom bar could not be removed as quickly as that of the other apps (instead it was necessary to “dig” in the Settings). Now, however, the Redmond company allows you to remove the new icon without too many problems.

Another reason why the Teams integration has never “fitted too well” for a good number of users is that it was only related to the consumer side, thus creating a bit of confusion for those who usually use the service also for work (since in this context it was necessary to have two “confused” versions of Teams available on your computer). For more details, however, you may want to refer directly to the official Windows blog.

For the rest, as also noted by Ars Technica, always through the aforementioned build Microsoft is removing some old file explorer options. Reference is made, as you can well imagine, to advanced possibilities designed for more expert users, but it may still be of interest to you to deepen the question using the link in the source. Finally, other new features have been introduced (for example, the ability to write in any text field using Windows Ink).