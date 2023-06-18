Brain tumor research is progressing

The fight against brain tumors is making great strides, the new discoveries detect the ability to slow down the growth of brain tumors, the details.

The results obtained by Professor Roberta Rudà and the Neuro Oncology Department of the University of Turin’s Molinette Hospital are surprising. New hopes for the fight against tumors affecting brain cells, Repubblica reports the results obtained.

Brain tumor, news for treatment and prevention

Thanks to an international study on brain tumors, with the active participation of the University Neuro-Oncology of the Molinette hospital of the Città della Salute in Turin, directed by Professor Roberta Ruda. The molecule”vorasidenib” has been shown to be able to slow down tumor growth of the “low-grade gliomas“. The results of the study, which involved 331 patients from 10 countries, were published in the scientific journal “New England Journal of Medicine” and previewed during the American Congress of Oncologists in Chicago. The Molinette hospital was the only Italian center among the authors of this prestigious publication.

I brain tumors they affect about 4-5 people per 100,000 inhabitants, and those of low grade affect more patients between 20 and 40 years. They are not malignant, but are not susceptible to radical surgical removal as they undergo evolution. So you see the opportunity to reduce tumor remnant and to avoid radiotherapy and chemotherapy which are considered standard, thanks to the specific inhibitor of “Idh” mutationthe molecule vorasidenib.

The drug slowed down the mean tumor growth in the trial patients of 27 months, versus 11 months in the control group with the placebo drug. Furthermore, it seems to be well tolerated and also reduce epileptic seizures. Although the approval will have to follow the timing of the regulatory process of the authorities in the United States and Europe, the researchers are confident that their discovery will pave the way for a new scenario in the treatment of patients with brain tumors. L’Molinette Hospital has been an important national and international reference for the diagnosis and treatment of brain tumors. The study was a team effort and the researchers are proud to have participated and recruited the largest number of patients.

The “Idh” mutation produces an abnormal metabolite called oncometabolita which promotes tumor growth and infiltration and is also implicated in the susceptibility to develop epileptic seizures, a frequent and disabling symptom of these patients. The molecule “vorasidenib” acts specifically by blocking this mutation and therefore has proven to be an effective solution to slow down tumor growth.

Improve the quality of life of patients

Unfortunately, therapies to block this mutation have side effects important factors that can negatively impact the quality of life of patients, but “vorasidenib” taken orally appears to be well tolerated and to have minimal side effects. This drug holds great hope for patients suffering from low-grade brain tumors. It could also mean an important revolution in clinical practice in this area.

Previously, patients with brain tumors they were often subjected to severe treatment consisting of surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy as well as palliative care. The molecule “vorasidenib” represents a very promising alternative that could mean a significant improvement of quality of life of patients. This is thanks to the reduction of side effects and al slowing of tumor growth.

The Neuro-Oncology dell’Molinette Hospital and all the researchers involved have shown to be an excellence in the field of diagnosis and therapy of brain tumors. Together they are ready to face new challenges for the well-being of patients. We hope this breakthrough will lead to further discoveries that can improve the lives of those living with brain tumors.