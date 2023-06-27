Finding Game – July 2023

Summer is in full swing, and as this period is often sandwiched between major event seasons like Summer Game Fest and Gamescom, July is a slower month than the 2023 we’ve been familiar with so far. But just because it’s not surrounded by launches doesn’t mean there aren’t some major and exciting games to watch out for, because there are. Between motion simulators, picturesque puzzlers, and plenty of platformers, July is sure to have something worth your time. To see what’s in store this month, let’s catch up on the latest episode of Games To Look For.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) – 7/12/2

A Netflix Game Studio. This is a very rare thing these days, but it will become more common as the streaming giant continues to acquire development studios, as July will feature Oxenfree II: Lost Signals from Netflix Game Studio, Night School. Set five years after the original game, the title will see Riley return to her hometown of Kamena to investigate mysterious radio signals, only to encounter something far more sinister.

Exoprimal （PC， PS4， PS5， Xbox One， Xbox Series） – 7月14日

What happens when you mix mech suits with dinosaurs and multiplayer action? You get exogenous. After years of various tests, Capcom is finally ready to put the dino-slaying PvPvE title into players’ hands, giving fans the chance to choose from a range of unique mech suits to stop a massive dinosaur outbreak in the near future. The catch, of course, is that in addition to shooting down thousands of different dinosaurs, in Exoprimal you’ll also need to avoid and defeat another team of players hoping to beat you in a series of objective-based game modes.

Jagged Alliance 3 (PC) – July 14

Years after the debut of Jagged Alliance 2, Haemimont Games and THQ Nordic are ready to launch the latest mainline installment in the strategy series. Taking players to the country of Grand Chien, rich in natural resources but overcoming political divisions, Jagged Alliance 3 will see players dress up as a group of skilled mercenaries with the aim of fighting back against the paramilitary forces that are holding the country hostage, while trying to find the missing president.

Finder (PC/PS5) – July 18

Few puzzle games offer such a unique premise as Viewfinder. The single-player game challenges players to use perspective to their advantage, and use photos and Polaroids to reach new sections of levels and unlock new challenges. With multiple collisions and an interesting art style, this indie game hopes to set a new precedent for puzzle games in a visual sense.

Pikmin 4 (Switch) – July 21

Embark on a journey of discovery to a mysterious planet in the next chapter of the Pikmin series. Pikmin 4 brings back cute tiny plant-like creatures and asks players to guide and command them to help explore and conquer this new realm. As each type of Pikmin offers different abilities and mechanics, players will need to be creative in this new world, overcoming obstacles and exterminating dangerous fauna.

Remnant II (PC, PS5, Xbox Series 5) – July 25

Following on from Remnant: From the Ashes, Remnant II sees developer Gunfire Games go bigger and better with this sequel. The core gameplay cycle of taking players through a host of new hostile biomes, collecting loot, upgrading gear, and defeating increasingly challenging enemies is returning, but now with the help of wider class archetypes and a host of new enemy types support. Needless to say, if you liked the first game, Remnant II hopes to be a game worth watching.

The Expanse： A Telltale Series （PC， PS4， PS5， Xbox One， Xbox Series） – 7月27日

The Expanse has grown into a hugely popular sci-fi TV show, but what happened to the characters before the show debuted in its first season? That’s exactly what The Expanse: A Telltale Series wants to explore, as the narrative-heavy experience will revolve around the character of Carmina the Drummer — played by the show’s same actress, Karaj — as she explores uncharted spaces. , meet pirates, and make all sorts of tough choices.

Disney’s Illusion Island (Switch) – July 28

We don’t have as many 2D Disney games as we used to, but Dlala Studios is looking to rectify that with the upcoming Disney Illusion Island. This 2D platformer with Metroid elements puts players in the shoes of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy as they explore a seamless fantasy world with the goal of recovering a powerful cryptic tome that could avert an apocalyptic catastrophe. With original Disney voice actors reprising their roles, Disney Illusion Island hopes to be truly Disney and full of charm.

F1 Manager 2023 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series 5) – July 31

After last year’s first edition, Frontier Developments gave players the chance to take on the role of a Formula 1 team leader again in this sim sequel. F1 Manager 2023 will bring improved simulation systems and elements, an updated track and driver list, new game modes and gameplay, improved graphics and visual effects, and a more granular management suite with greater control. If you like the logistics of the fastest motorsport on the planet, F1 Manager 2023 is one to watch.

that’s all. July 2023 is a fairly stable month compared to previous ones, but there are still plenty of exciting releases to come. Be sure to drop by in a month to see if August is similar, or if you hope to return to normal.