Audi RS 6 e-tron spy photos are no longer “crock pots”-Eica Automobile

Overseas media recently obtained a set of test spy photos of the Audi RS 6 e-tron. Judging from the spy photos, the test car is not the familiar high-performance “crock pot”, but a high-performance pure electric sedan. The overall design of the new car is similar to that of the A6 e-tron. It will be built on the PPE platform and is expected to be unveiled in 2025.

Judging from the spy photos, the overall design of the front is relatively sleek. The RS 6 e-tron also uses a combination of a camera and an interior screen, canceling the traditional rearview mirror, which can further reduce wind resistance. The new car adopts a split headlight group, the upper part is an LED + turn signal group, and the lower part is a combined high and low beam group.

On the side of the car, the new car adopts a fastback coupe design style, and the overall visual effect is similar to that of the Audi A7. It is expected that a hatchback body structure may be adopted in the future. The test car is equipped with large-size wheels and bright red brake calipers, further reflecting its high-performance attributes.

The taillight adopts a penetrating design, the upward raised duck tail on the trunk lid and the outline of the diffuser under the bumper create a very strong sporty atmosphere.

Editor’s opinion:The current RS 6 Avant (parameter|inquiry) is the most powerful station wagon on the surface. With its sexy design and powerful performance, it has won the pursuit of countless car fans and friends. In the era of electrification, Audi no longer seems to intend to continue to use the body structure of the station wagon. What we look forward to more is the actual performance of this car in terms of performance.

