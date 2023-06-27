Home » German Bundestag – Talks on cannabis legislation
German Bundestag – Talks on cannabis legislation

German Bundestag – Talks on cannabis legislation

Berlin: (hib/PK) The left faction is interested in the talks between the federal government and the EU Commission on cannabis legislation. After a “legal preliminary examination” by the EU Commission, a new key issues paper was presented, which no longer provides for general legalization, but essentially only for self-cultivation and cannabis associations without prosecution and, in a later expansion phase, for model regions for legal cannabis sales a small question (20/7440) from the parliamentary group.

The MPs want to know what the negotiating position of the federal government was, what the results of the talks were and what EU legal regulations stand in the way of cannabis legalization in Germany.

