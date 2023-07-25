First Look at Sony Playstation 5 Handheld Console ‘Project Q’ in Action

Title: Sony Playstation 5 Handheld Console “Project Q” Leaked Video Surfaces

Subtitle: Video showcases potential features of the upcoming handheld gaming device

The highly anticipated Sony Playstation 5 handheld console, codenamed “Project Q,” has been making waves in the gaming community. Adding fuel to the excitement, a video has emerged showcasing the console’s potential features and design.

According to renowned foreign technology enthusiast Teeth_Tech, who shared the video on Twitter, the host in question is suspected to be Sony’s “Project Q.” The footage reveals an 8-inch high-definition LCD screen and DualSense remote control devices, resembling the PlayStation 5 controller, on either side of the screen. It is operated through the Android system and is speculated to support WiFi and Remote Play, enabling seamless connectivity with the PlayStation 5 console for gaming on-the-go.

While Sony is yet to confirm the authenticity of the video, reports suggest that the Project Q handheld console will be released in the second half of 2023. The console’s price tag is rumored to be under $300, making it an attractive option for gaming enthusiasts looking for a portable gaming experience.

As the gaming community eagerly awaits further updates on the Project Q console, interested readers are advised to stay tuned for future reports. The console’s potential capabilities and features are expected to be a game-changer in the handheld gaming market.

