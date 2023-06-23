Home » Five on Friday: Keep your cool
Five on Friday: Keep your cool

Five on Friday: Keep your cool

On the next Father’s Day hike, the one who has the Petromax cooling backpack strapped to his back has the leading role. The new outdoor accessory is available in two sizes with a volume of 17 and 27 liters at a price of 169 or 199 euros. Ice cubes or cold packs keep six-packs, cans and grilled food at the right temperature, even for several days if opened sparingly, as the manufacturer reports. Padded back and straps, waterproof zips, outside pockets, bottle opener and elastic straps for attaching additional equipment. The insulating foam is encased in a robust nylon fabric, and if the backpack is too heavy, you have to make sure that you drink faster. (ll.)

