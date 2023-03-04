Home Technology Five on Friday: stay the course
Black Diamond seems to have people who know people. Those who know that many of us, out of laziness, kick off the heel of our shoes instead of putting them on properly. Thankfully, the new “performance lifestyle shoe” Session Suede has an elasticated heel for easy on and off; In addition, the heel can be easily folded down so that the shoe can also be worn as a slipper. It is intended for everything from outdoor sports to city traffic. Toe shape and shaft are designed like those of climbing shoes. Other features: lined suede upper, EVA midsole, rubber sole, rubber toe guard, webbing loops. List price 130 euros. (ll.)

