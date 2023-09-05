Five series not to be missed: Gen V and The Continental. In September it’s spin-off time

Listen to the audio version of the article

Two spin-offs, the first from a cult film like John Wick and the second from the splatter and irreverent series of The Boys. In September we start again with two excellent corings that promise very well. Waiting for a flash instead is the Wheel of Time on the verge of the flop. While The Morning Show is finally back for Apple+ viewers. For the rest, the live action of One Piece remains to be digested. While in August the third season of Evil is to be recovered. A revelation. Good vision.

The Wheel of Time – Season 2 – September 1st

Let’s give the Wheel of Time a second change. It’s gotten to the point where Rand al’Thor has discovered that she is the Dragon Reborn, and therefore now knows that she is either destined to save the world or destroy it. The first season was full of expectations, even too much expectations. But now it either takes off or it’s a flop. And the first few episodes will be crucial. Amazon Prime.

The Morning Show – Season 3 – September 13th

Perhaps it is the most beautiful TV series that you can find exclusively on Apple TV +. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon seem born for this role. American TV is in crisis. The big digital platforms are coming. We are at the season finale.

The Continental – miniseries – from 22 September

First you have to see the four John Wick films and then you want to know everything about The Continental hotel and the young Winston Scott. The series that are born as spin-offs of successful films serve exactly this. To illuminate what is in the background. Because sometimes it’s just what’s in the background that makes what’s in the center compelling. Amazon Prime

Gen V – Season 1 – September 29

The same goes for Gen V with the only difference that in this case the spin-off is from a gigantic series like The Boys. We will discover the history of the first generation of superheroes of Compound V. Amazon Prime

