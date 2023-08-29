Home » Fixed 5G wireless, fast Wibernet connections
Technology

Fixed 5G wireless, fast Wibernet connections

by admin
Fixed 5G wireless, fast Wibernet connections

Il provider Of Wibernet broadband services is providing connections to 200 Mbps thanks to technology fixed wireless 5G cnWave, sviluppata da Cambium Networks.

Thanks to cnWave’s rapid deployment capability, Wibernet was able to install more towers within weeks and is now winning new broadband customers by offering 200Mbps and 50Mbps packages. Wibernet business has increased and customers are thrilled of higher-speed services.

Russell Purdon, founder and owner of Wibernet
cnWave 5G Fixed has given us a significant competitive advantage by offering fiber optic-like speeds over the air. Our engineers design the network to be world-class, using carrier-class fiber and wireless infrastructure that rivals even the largest successful ISPs out there.

The cnWave 5G Fixed solutions are based on a high-performance radio interface optimized for fixed wireless and frequency reuse. The system also uses Cambium Networks’ cnMedusa Massive MU-MIMO technology, which improves industry capacity by combining an intelligent beamforming antenna array with multiple RF transmit and receive chains, multiplying available capacity and allowing more customers to use the system simultaneously. spectrum.

Cambium’s 5G Fixed solution consists of two main elements:

cnWave 5G Fixed Base Transceiver Station (BTS) – Delivers more than 2 Gbps and leverages cnMedusa MU-MIMO technology and 5GNR protocol. The BTS is built on a software defined radio (SDR) architecture to allow for continuous evolution and improvement. cnWave 5G Fixed Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) – Delivers over 300 Mbps of aggregate throughput using 5G NR protocol and SDR architecture.

See also  The golden age of tech giants is over. But artificial intelligence is the unexpected (welcome) guest

You may also like

Elon Musk appears surprisingly at the video game...

How many fans is too many? This RTX...

BlackBerry in the crosshairs of Veritas Capital

Legendary Voice Actor Charles Martinet Retires After 32...

How to establish an open feedback culture?

Tripadvisor drops, Google Maps grows: the way we...

Nvidia Introduces Ada Lovelace Architecture with New Professional...

Microsoft Edge: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

Tripadvisor drops, Google Maps grows: the way we...

Sega and Atlus Set to Unveil Exciting Surprises...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy