Fixed 5G wireless, fast Wibernet connections

Il provider Of Wibernet broadband services is providing connections to 200 Mbps thanks to technology fixed wireless 5G cnWave, sviluppata da Cambium Networks.

Thanks to cnWave’s rapid deployment capability, Wibernet was able to install more towers within weeks and is now winning new broadband customers by offering 200Mbps and 50Mbps packages. Wibernet business has increased and customers are thrilled of higher-speed services.

Russell Purdon, founder and owner of Wibernet

cnWave 5G Fixed has given us a significant competitive advantage by offering fiber optic-like speeds over the air. Our engineers design the network to be world-class, using carrier-class fiber and wireless infrastructure that rivals even the largest successful ISPs out there.

The cnWave 5G Fixed solutions are based on a high-performance radio interface optimized for fixed wireless and frequency reuse. The system also uses Cambium Networks’ cnMedusa Massive MU-MIMO technology, which improves industry capacity by combining an intelligent beamforming antenna array with multiple RF transmit and receive chains, multiplying available capacity and allowing more customers to use the system simultaneously. spectrum.

Cambium’s 5G Fixed solution consists of two main elements:

cnWave 5G Fixed Base Transceiver Station (BTS) – Delivers more than 2 Gbps and leverages cnMedusa MU-MIMO technology and 5GNR protocol. The BTS is built on a software defined radio (SDR) architecture to allow for continuous evolution and improvement. cnWave 5G Fixed Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) – Delivers over 300 Mbps of aggregate throughput using 5G NR protocol and SDR architecture.

