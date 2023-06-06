Fnatic and Sony’s Inzone Enter Multi-Year Partnership – Gamereactor

London-based esports organization Fnatic has announced that it has teamed up with Sony and its Inzone-branded products in a multi-year partnership. The deal will make Inzone Fnatic’s official gaming headset and monitor partner, and will also see Fnatic shed light on Sony’s development of future Inzone products.

“By combining Sony’s cutting-edge visual and audio technologies with Fnatic’s unparalleled expertise, we are designing several initiatives with Fnatic, such as co-creation of game equipment and content launch, which will add a whole new dimension to gaming life,” said Sony Corp. said Hiroshi Nakamura, head of the entertainment business unit. “Sony Group’s corporate direction is ‘close to people’, and in this case, the distance to the gaming community is getting closer.

The partnership will also give Fnatic’s biggest creators access to Inzone products and integrate with the brand, and likewise, the Inzone logo will now appear on Fnatic’s jerseys.