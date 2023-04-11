Home Technology Following the example of the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy Tab S9 also has an affordable FE version
by admin
We previously shared the news that Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy S23 FE version. Although the authenticity cannot be confirmed at present, the website SamMobile recently reported that the Galaxy Tab tablet will also launch the FE version. The website stated that after sorting out some rumors and information, it is believed that the SM-X516B and SM-X616B that appeared on the Geekbench running subnet earlier may be the FE version of the Galaxy Tab S9.

Two years later, the FE version will be launched. According to the previous naming tradition, the numbers SM-X716, SM-X816 and SM-X916 will be released under the names of Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus and Tab S9 Ultra. As for the SM-X516B mentioned above And SM-X616B is estimated to be a more affordable model in the tablet series, that is, Galaxy Tab S9 FE. The last time Samsung launched the FE version for the Galaxy Tab tablet was the Tab S7 FE in 2021, but last year’s Tab S8 did not have the FE version, just like the Galaxy S22 phone did not have the FE version.

Mid-level positioning to attract more users

If the Galaxy S23 does have an FE version, it is relatively reasonable that the Galaxy Tab S9, which will be launched later this year, will have an FE version. According to Geekbench public information, Tab S9 FE will use Exynos 1380 processor, with 6GB or 8GB RAM, this specification is obviously a mid-level positioning, which will help Samsung to capture a larger market.

Source: techradar

