Netflix’s popular series “Stranger Things” will end with the final fifth season. Now it is reported that the world view of the show will expand again. Netflix announced that it will continue to cooperate with Duffer Brothers to increase the launch of new animated series.

At present, the animation series has not yet been named, but it has been confirmed that it will be produced by the Australian animation studio Flying Bark Productions, and Erick Robles will be the executive producer. The Duffer Brothers claim that the two have always dreamed of making an animation about “Stranger Things”, just like The “Saturday morning cartoons”, which I have loved since childhood, is now very excited for the dream to come true, and I praised Erick Robles and his team for their amazing performance. The script and art design are incredible. I can’t wait to share with the fans They share more and hint that the adventure continues.

Duffer Brothers will join the show as an executive producer under the name of Upside Down Pictures, and Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, former directors of “Stranger Things”, will also join the show at 21 laps. expect.

