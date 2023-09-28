Forbes Unveils List of Highest-Paid Digital Creators in 2023

Forbes Releases 2023 “Highest-Paid Digital Creators” List with MrBeast and KSI Leading the Way

The highly anticipated second edition of the “Highest-Paid Digital Creators” list for 2023 has been officially announced by Forbes. This ranking evaluates creators based on various factors including income, entrepreneurial ability, follower count, and interaction rate. The total number of followers of the winners amounts to a staggering 2.6 billion, generating a combined revenue of $700 million.

Unsurprisingly, the first place on the list is occupied by MrBeast, who earned an impressive $82 million in revenue. MrBeast boasts a dedicated following with 312 million fans and an interaction rate of 9.8%. Following closely in second place is KSI, with earnings of $24 million. KSI has captured the attention of 112 million fans, resulting in an interaction rate of 6.5%. It is worth noting that both MrBeast and KSI share the same interaction rate of 9.8%.

Claiming the third spot is Jake Paul, who has made a name for himself in the boxing world in recent years. Despite earning $34 million in income, Paul falls behind KSI in terms of fan base and interaction rate. Paul currently has 66 million fans and an interaction rate of 1.6%.

The rankings continue with Rhett & Link, Charli D’Amelio, Logan Paul, F*ckJerry, Emma Chamberlain, Matt Rife, and Brent Rivera rounding out the top 10. These creators have amassed a significant following, contributing to their substantial earnings. For a complete overview of the list, interested readers can visit the official Forbes page.

In other news, the European Commission has called on Elon Musk to address the issue of rampant disinformation on the X platform. The commission is urging Musk to take action and ensure that the platform is a reliable source of information.

Additionally, NASA’s probe “Pluto OSIRIS-REx” has successfully returned a 250-gram sample from an asteroid. This significant achievement marks a groundbreaking moment in space exploration.

Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and offers by subscribing to the Hypebeast newsletter. Follow us for more exciting reports on digital creators and the latest news across various industries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

