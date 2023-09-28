Ke Jie Advances to Finals at 19th Asian Games in Intense Go Competition

Title: Ke Jie Advances to Finals of Asian Games Go Event, Names Shin Jin-soo as Biggest Rival

Subtitle: Chinese Go player Ke Jie expresses determination to win gold medal in anticipated final match against South Korea’s Shin Jin-soo

Hangzhou, September 28, 2023 – In a thrilling quarter-finals match at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, Chinese Go player Ke Jie emerged victorious, securing herself a spot in the highly anticipated finals. As the tournament enters its final stages, Ke Jie has identified South Korea’s Shin Jin-soo as her biggest opponent.

The men’s individual Go event witnessed an intense competition between Ke Jie, Japanese player Ichi Rikyo, Korean prodigy Shin Jin-soo, and Chinese Taipei representative Xu Hao-hung. The semi-finals and finals of the event are scheduled to take place on September 28, promising an intense face-off among the remaining players.

Reflecting on her performance, Ke Jie revealed that while her journey so far had been relatively smooth, she acknowledged feeling more nervous now that she has entered the final phase of the competition. “The recent state will indeed be a little different from before. I have been burdened more during this period. In fact, today’s game was quite stressful, but fortunately I managed to withstand it,” Ke Jie shared.

Prior to the start of the Asian Games Go event, many enthusiasts touted the anticipated clash between Ke Jie and Shin Jin-soo as the highlight of the competition. Ke Jie’s qualification for the final match against Shin Jin-soo will depend on her success against Ichi Rikyo in the morning semi-finals. In the preliminary rounds, Ke Jie had already faced off against Yili Liao and secured victory.

Speaking candidly after her victory, Ke Jie declared Shin Jin-soo to be her main rival. “I will review it again after I go back today, and I will work harder to win this gold medal,” she stated confidently.

In a surprising turn of events, Chinese Go player Yang Dingxin was defeated in the quarter-finals, narrowly missing out on a place in the semi-finals. Despite his disappointment, Dingxin acknowledged his opponent’s strong performance and expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming men’s team competition. “I will make a good summary, try to adjust my condition, and continue to fight!” he asserted.

It is noteworthy that Yang Dingxin had previously played against both Yili Liao and Shen Zhenzhen in the earlier stages of the competition. Looking ahead, Dingxin expressed his hope for Ke Jie’s success, emphasizing the importance of reviewing past matches and preparing for upcoming games.

The anticipation for the men’s individual Go event at the Asian Games continues to grow as Ke Jie and Shin Jin-soo face off in the finals on September 28. As the two exceptional players vie for the prestigious gold medal, the Go community eagerly awaits the outcome of this highly anticipated matchup.

Source: Daily Business Daily

Author: Text/Photo by reporter Cheng Zhennan/reporter Liang Mengcheng

Editor: Chen Zhouying

