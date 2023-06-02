In the recent COMPUTEX venue, MSI exhibited a Meteor Lake-P laptop platform suspected to be equipped with Intel that has not yet been launched. In order to verify this, foreign media Wccftech quietly installed Cinebench and HWINFO software on this laptop, as expected It is really a Meteor Lake-P processor, and it also got an early Cinebench running score, which is sorted out for everyone below.

Foreign media quietly installed test software on Intel Meteor Lake-P laptops at COMPUTEX, and obtained early Cinebench scores and HWINFO information

Initially, this laptop was discovered by Notebookcheck. The model is MSI Prestige 16. They determined through the device administrator that it is an undisclosed Meteor Lake-P processor. The model shows Genuine Intel(R) 0000, which usually represents the engineering version. This one has 16 cores and 22 threads, and uses 6 performance cores, 6 efficiency cores (CPU) and 2 efficiency cores (SoC):



In order to further confirm the details, the foreign media Wccftech quietly installed two sets of test software, Cinebench and HWINFO, while no one was looking at the laptop. 6 P-cores and 10 E-cores, each P-core has 2 execution threads, 12 in total, each E-Core has 1 execution thread, 10 in total, 22 in total:



The TDP is shown at 28W, the L1 cache is 1.6 MB, the L2 cache is 18 MB, and the L3 cache is 24 MB, with an all-core clock of 3.1 GHz and a max overclock clock of 4.2 GHz.

The display chip is the new Arc Graphics, based on the Intel Xe-LPG architecture, with 128 execution units and a clock frequency of 300MHz:



The next step is to test the Cinebench R23 running score. It should be noted that this laptop is not plugged into a power source, so it must have an impact on performance. In addition, it is an early engineering version. The current score can only be used as a reference. Wait for the official version to be released. There must be a big difference afterwards. The final CPU gets 4261 pts:



In addition, Wccftech also mentioned that during the test, they opened the job administrator to check the relevant information, and found that the CPU usage rate was extremely low, only 21%. Generally speaking, running this kind of test software should reach 100%. The clock is only 640MHz, which is too low, so obviously this score is not the full strength of this processor.

In any case, even so, the result of 4261pts is quite amazing, and Intel Meteor Lake-P is worth looking forward to.

Source: Wccftech, VideoCardz