Witnessing the Glory and Splendor of Chinese Films—Records of the 18th and 19th China Film Huabiao Awards Ceremony-International Online

Witness the glory and brilliance of Chinese films——Records of the 18th and 19th China Film Huabiao Awards Ceremony

The scene of the 18th and 19th China Film Huabiao Awards for Outstanding Feature Films.

Lin Chaoxian (left) and Chen Kaige, representatives of the winners of the 19th China Film Huabiao Award for Outstanding Director, delivered acceptance speeches.

Ni Ping (middle) and Hui Yinghong (right) presented awards to Zhang Zifeng, who won the Outstanding Actress Award at the 19th China Film Huabiao Awards.

Zhang Yi won the Outstanding Actor Award at the 18th China Film Huabiao Awards.

Old film artist at the ceremony. From right to left: Tao Yuling, Zhu Xijuan, Wang Xiaotang.

On the evening of May 23, the Beijing National Stadium was filled with colorful lights. The 18th and 19th China Film Huabiao Awards Ceremony was held here. More than 400 filmmakers gathered together to witness the glory and glory of Chinese films.

The China Film Huabiao Award was officially established in 1994 and is a Chinese film government award. The films participating in the 18th and 19th China Film Huabiao Awards are excellent domestic films released from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2022. This awards ceremony is a concentrated display of the achievements of Chinese film development in recent years.

“The moment we get the Huabiao Award, our efforts are worth it”

After a lapse of 4 years, the Huabiao Award Ceremony was held again and the two sessions were awarded at the same time, which contributed to the extremely dazzling starlight that night.

Not only old film artists such as Wang Xiaotang, Tian Hua, Tao Yuling, and Zhu Xijuan were present, but also the backbone of the film industry and young dreamers in the film industry, demonstrating that Chinese films are passed on from generation to generation and are endless.

Director Lin Chaoxian, who has directed films such as “Operation Mekong”, “Operation Red Sea”, “Emergency Rescue” and “Changjin Lake”, said: “After experiencing the epidemic, we reunited, and the atmosphere is very moving.”

“Life Events” is the first film directed by Liu Jiangjiang. He said: “I feel very warm when I come to the big family of Chinese films today.”

Excellent rural-themed films, outstanding minority-themed films, excellent children-themed films, excellent youth film creation, excellent film music, excellent cinematography, excellent screenwriter, excellent actress, excellent actor, and excellent director…The awards were awarded in turn, and the scene The enthusiastic atmosphere was wave after wave. In the end, the “top priority” of the award – the Outstanding Feature Film Award was awarded, and 10 films in each session, a total of 20 films won the awards, and the atmosphere of the audience reached a climax.

The brilliant Huabiao trophy has witnessed Chinese filmmakers go on to sing the praises of the party, the motherland, and the people. “Captain of China“, “Huang Danian”, “Pian Jing Bao Yin”, “Win the Championship”, “The Island Keeper”, “The Climber”, “My Motherland and Me”… Many award-winning films of the two Huabiao Awards took root in life and were drawn from reality The touching deeds of heroes and models let the audience see the real power——

Liu Ye, who won the Outstanding Actor Award at the 19th China Film Huabiao Awards for starring in “The Island Guardian”, said that he is particularly grateful for the prototype of the actor-Wang Jicai who has been silently on the border island of the motherland for 32 years. A true hero who shows how extraordinary things can be done by ordinary people.”

The first feature film “Musician” co-produced by China and Kazakhstan won the Outstanding Feature Film Award at the 18th China Film Huabiao Awards. Shen Jian, chairman of Beijing Shining Film Co., Ltd., the producer, said that the international co-production of films is an important platform to promote cultural exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, and it is also an effective way to expand China‘s international influence and communication power. The award of “The Musician” is a great encouragement and encouragement to the filmmakers of the two countries who participated in the film creation.

“The Wandering Earth” won the Outstanding Feature Film Award at the 18th China Film Huabiao Awards. Fu Ruoqing, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of China Film Group Corporation, the producer, said that “The Wandering Earth” and “The Wandering Earth 2” released this year were filmed against the background of China‘s comprehensive economic, social, and cultural development. The epitome of constant growth.

The success of each winner did not happen overnight, but hard work to get this honor——

Ge Ritu, the photographer of “The Faraway Pastoral”, won the Outstanding Cinematography Award at the 18th China Film Huabiao Awards. He spent a whole year presenting the changing seasons of the grassland through the camera. In order to show the scene of animal migration in the film, he asked experienced herdsmen to help him solve the difficulty of “commanding animals to make a film”, and completed the filming work based on real shots.

Han Qiming, the photographer of “Assassination of Novelists”, won the Outstanding Cinematography Award at the 19th China Film Huabiao Awards. He spent 3 years doing a lot of visual experiments, overcame many difficulties, and finally achieved a shocking effect.

Recalling the filming process and the setbacks experienced nearly 4 years ago, the producer and chief producer of “Watching the Acacia Tree”, which won the Outstanding Minority Film Award at the 19th China Film Huabiao Awards, is full of warmth and emotion. When the film was finally about to wrap up, the heroine was injured and fractured again, and the filming was completed after she recovered from her injury. “The moment we got the Huabiao Award, all our efforts were worth it,” she said.

“Changjin Lake” won the Outstanding Film Award at the 19th China Film Huabiao Awards. “In the past few years, the film industry has overcome many difficulties and produced a number of excellent films. Bona has also cooperated with many colleagues present to produce blockbuster films such as “Changjin Lake”, which has boosted the morale of the film industry.” Yu Dong, chairman of Bona Film Group, said, “Thank you to the audience for going to the cinema and supporting Chinese films when the film industry is in difficulty.”

“Although it is hard work, I will still choose that kind of hot life”

What kind of actor can be called a good actor? At the award ceremony, actor Nicholas Tse, who drew the prize for the 19th China Film Huabiao Award for Outstanding Actress, said: “I like to work with actresses who take their roles seriously, but not themselves.” Actor Zhou Xun, the winner of the 18th China Film Huabiao Award for Outstanding Actor, believes, “Excellent actors have light in their eyes and light in their bodies. These lights can inspire my performance and also illuminate the hearts of the audience.” .

What kind of film is called a good film? Lan Yu and Deng Chao, the hosts of the award ceremony, said forcefully that those films “write the style of the times, show the image of the country, and sing the national spirit”. Integrating with economic benefits, we have worked hard in choosing the subject matter, telling the story well, and making it into a high-quality film.”

At the awards ceremony, the winners and award-winning films of each award deserved their names.

On the poster of “The Photographer”, which was nominated for the Outstanding Feature Film Award at the 18th China Film Huabiao Awards, there is this sentence: “Although it is hard, I will still choose that kind of hot life.” This is also the voice of many filmmakers.

Zhang Zifeng, who won the Outstanding Actress Award at the 19th China Film Huabiao Awards, is the first post-00s to win the Outstanding Actress Award at the Huabiao Awards. She said: “I am still young, I will challenge different roles, and always maintain my love for movies and acting.”

Zhang Ji once won the Huabiao Award for Outstanding Screenplay for the first time with “Chinese Partner”, and won this award for the second time with “Win the Championship” that night. He believes that movies are facing severe challenges, “This is the era of artificial intelligence, and most of the audience’s leisure time is occupied by short videos and games. Movie creation must adapt to this change and listen to the voices of young people. Movie scripts should be more open”.

Even the 85-year-old veteran actor Wu Yanshu said that she should “accept more new things and perform in a way that keeps up with the trend”.

Zhang Yi dedicated his acting skills that “can’t be covered by masks” in “My Motherland and Me” and won the Outstanding Actor Award at the 18th China Film Huabiao Awards. He has also become the “Grand Slam” winner of the three major film awards of the Chinese Film Huabiao Award, the Chinese Film Golden Rooster Award, and the Popular Film Hundred Flowers Award. He said: “I will cherish the trophies and certificates. From today on, everything will return to zero and I will start again.”

“Encounter with Chinese Films on the Screen”

The award-winning films are full of the atmosphere of the times and full of vitality. Chinese films have also ushered in a new spring: quality improvement, market recovery, industrial upgrading and progress, audience satisfaction has improved significantly, and more and more Chinese stories have been seen and heard by people all over the world through films.

The award ceremony specially set up a recommendation link for outstanding domestic films in this year’s key schedule. “Volunteer Army: Heroic Soldier Attack”, “Sweeping Darkness·Putting the Clouds to See the Sun”, “Fire Thief”, “Transparent Heroes”, “Finding the Cross”, “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an”, “In the Octagonal Cage”, “Enthusiasm”, “Hedgehog”, “I Love You! “… The creators of the film enthusiastically took the stage and enthusiastically recommended their own films. These new films are rich in themes, diverse in genre, full of innovative spirit, and full of expectations.

After this awards ceremony, Chinese filmmakers will work together to forge ahead towards the goal of high-quality development. Filmmakers have expressed that they will carry forward the spirit conveyed by the excellent feature film “The Climber” of the 18th China Film Huabiao Awards, and bravely climb the peak of film creation; Like the filming of films such as My Fathers and Changjin Lake, we will sincerely cooperate in future creations, overcome difficulties and bring more excellent movies to the audience.

As said at the end of the awards ceremony: “Let us meet Chinese films on the screen again!”

(Reporter Miao Chun, the accompanying pictures in this article are provided by the organizer)