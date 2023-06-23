a like on social networks, his “militancy” and the support of the fans

Emiliano Martinez is one of the players Argentine National Team most loved by the fans of the world champion team in Qatar. His indisputable idolizeforged by heroic performances and enormous charisma, is constantly pointed out by the public.

In the last few hours, a controversy revolving around the goalkeeper was raised based on a note from the newspaper Página 12 entitled: «Dibu» Martínez, militant of the right ».

The unusual title it is no less embarrassing than the article itself. The entire argument about the footballer’s supposed political preference centers on a “I like it” that put to a publication of the mayor of Mar del Plata, Guillermo Montenegro.

«The Argentine goalkeeper and the PRO They are like those relationships that are carried on in silence, with a certain secrecy, and then in public pretend they don’t know each other. The “Dibu” is loosening, and maybe in the future it will be released completely. The rosary of players identified with the right does not stop growing, “says the note.

The “like” to Montenegro and a anecdote with Mauricio Macri told by the former president himself were enough for the article to label him as “militant of the right” to a player who has lived in England for 14 years and left Argentina when he was 16.

The affection of the Argentine public with Martínez was noted on social networks where the Página 12 article generated thousands of critics.

Even the Minister of Security himself, Hannibal Fernandezdenounced the note. “Look at this macarteada. Dibu Martínez, World Champion, matchless goalkeeper, has given the Argentine people infinite joy, joining Messi and his teammates in the Olympus of our heroes. RESPECT,” he wrote.

Who is José Luis Lanao, author of the note

In addition to being a journalist, José Luis Lanao is a former soccer player and was junior world champion with the Argentina national team in Japan 1979in that team led by Diego Armando Maradona.

The former striker also played in Velez, Hurricane, Union of Santa Fe and in various clubs in Spain. Last year, Lanao had already criticized the players of the National Team for not visiting the Casa Rosada after being world champions.

accused them of “measure everything from personal benefit and political intentionality” in an article entitled “Hate won, democracy lost.”





