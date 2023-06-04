Home » Former “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” and “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” director Mateusz Kanik founded a new game studio “Blank.” #CD Projekt RED (194269)
Former "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" and "Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077" director Mateusz Kanik founded a new game studio "Blank."

Former "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" and "Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077" director Mateusz Kanik founded a new game studio "Blank."

The members of the new game studio “Blank.” include other former CD Projekt RED developers, and will jointly create doomsday-themed games. The current team has 10 people and plans to expand to 60 people.

Mateusz Kanik, who previously served as the game director of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” and “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”, announced the establishment of a new game studio “Blank.”

Mateusz Kanik has joined CD Projekt RED since 2006 and has been in office for 15 years. He has taken over the development of works such as “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” and “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”.

The announcement of the establishment of a new game studio “Blank.” was jointly established with a number of former CD Projekt RED developers, including Jedrzej Mroz, Marcin Jefimow, and Mikolaj Marchewka.

In an earlier announcement, Mateusz Kanik revealed that he is currently working on creating a game with a doomsday theme, and that it will be produced with a team of 10 people. It is expected to expand to 60 people in the future, so it is currently recruiting talents. .

