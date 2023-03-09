The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Fortinet FortiRecorder. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) issued a security advisory for Fortinet FortiRecorder on March 8th, 2023. The Linux operating system and the Fortinet FortiRecorder product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Fortiguard Security Advisory (Stand: 07.03.2023).

Fortinet FortiRecorder Security Advisory – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

Fortinet FortiRecorder Bug: Vulnerability allows denial of service

FortiRecorder is a network video recorder (NVR) for video surveillance systems.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Fortinet FortiRecorder to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial number CVE-2022-41333.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Fortinet FortiRecorder < 7.0.0 (cpe:/o:fortinet:fortirecorder_firmware)

Fortinet FortiRecorder < 6.4.4 (cpe:/o:fortinet:fortirecorder_firmware)

Fortinet FortiRecorder < 6.0.12 (cpe:/o:fortinet:fortirecorder_firmware)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Fortiguard Security Advisory vom 2023-03-07 (08.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.fortiguard.com/psirt/FG-IR-22-388

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for Fortinet FortiRecorder. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

03/08/2023 – Initial version

