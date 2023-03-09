Home Technology Fortinet FortiRecorder: New IT vulnerability warning
Technology

Fortinet FortiRecorder: New IT vulnerability warning

by admin
Fortinet FortiRecorder: New IT vulnerability warning

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Fortinet FortiRecorder. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) issued a security advisory for Fortinet FortiRecorder on March 8th, 2023. The Linux operating system and the Fortinet FortiRecorder product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Fortiguard Security Advisory (Stand: 07.03.2023).

Fortinet FortiRecorder Security Advisory – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)
CVSS Base Score: 7,5
CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

Fortinet FortiRecorder Bug: Vulnerability allows denial of service

FortiRecorder is a network video recorder (NVR) for video surveillance systems.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Fortinet FortiRecorder to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial number CVE-2022-41333.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system
Linux

See also  The leadership team of the Political and Legal Committee of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee held the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting

Products
Fortinet FortiRecorder < 7.0.0 (cpe:/o:fortinet:fortirecorder_firmware)
Fortinet FortiRecorder < 6.4.4 (cpe:/o:fortinet:fortirecorder_firmware)
Fortinet FortiRecorder < 6.0.12 (cpe:/o:fortinet:fortirecorder_firmware)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

  1. Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly.

  2. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds.

  3. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Fortiguard Security Advisory vom 2023-03-07 (08.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://www.fortiguard.com/psirt/FG-IR-22-388

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for Fortinet FortiRecorder. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

03/08/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

See also  iOS 16 allows users to customize up to 200 lock screens - ezone.hk - Technology Focus - iPhone

roj/news.de

You may also like

Should you invest in bitcoin?

He Qicong- Ali’s Weakness “25232” |

Bruno Frattasi is the new director of the...

Sony Worries PlayStation Call of Duty Will Get...

Viennese taxonomy startup raises millions from First Climate

Bruno Frattasi is the new director of the...

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 celebrates its fifth anniversary for...

Annoying ads will finally be removed

Apple Music Classical, an app especially for fans...

Rumor: Major LEGO Harry Potter game in development...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy