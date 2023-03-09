The electronic patient file is intended to put an end to the old paper economy and digitally collate all patient data that has so far been stored in various places such as surgeries and hospitals. This data includes X-rays, doctor’s letters, findings or medication plans, but also the vaccination card, the maternity card, the dental bonus booklet or the living will.

Hospitals, medical practices, pharmacists, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities are to be better networked through the ePA and given faster access to all relevant data. For example, multiple examinations or unwanted interactions when prescribing medication can be avoided.

Yes. An electronic patient file is automatically created for every insured person who does not expressly object (opt-out procedure). “Anyone who does not expressly object is automatically included,” said Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach. If an insured person raises an objection, no ePA will definitely be created for him. Previously, patients had to give their express consent (opt-in procedure) if they wanted to have an electronic patient file.

The patient can determine which data is stored in the EHR and which is to be deleted again. Insured persons can also stipulate that a doctor only writes in the patient file, but does not see what is already stored there. You can also share the data for just the current treatment or for a longer period of time. For each document stored in the EHR, the patient should be able to determine individually who can access it.

Patients must release the medical data using their electronic health card and a personal identification number (PIN). Doctors need a second key for access, namely their health professional card and also a PIN. Patients who want to have access to their own data must download a corresponding app from their health insurance company.

Access to the electronic patient record is via a network that should be self-contained and secure. The data is stored encrypted in the ePA. No one but the insured person and those who have been authorized to access should be able to read the content – not even the health insurance companies.

Consumer and patient protection groups as well as the health insurance companies fundamentally welcome the electronic patient file. Patients would benefit if they could digitally navigate through the complicated healthcare system. The Central Association of Statutory Health Insurance also sees the ePA positively. However, doctors would have to be obliged to fill the e-file with data.

The Association of General Practitioners was critical. General practitioners would not have the time to manually enter the previous medical history of thousands of patients in the digital file when the new patient file was started. In addition, consumer advocates see the danger that people without smartphones and computers could be left behind when it comes to supply.

Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach plans to introduce the electronic patient file by the end of 2024.

