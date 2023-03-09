Home Business How investors find the good funds
Business

How investors find the good funds

by admin
How investors find the good funds

For as long as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have existed, there has been a debate in the fund world about which funds are better: active or passive. Unfortunately, it’s true that the majority of fund managers fail to outperform their respective benchmarks. At Scope, we calculate each year for several groups of actively managed equity funds how many funds have outperformed the index. The result is sad: last year, only around a third of the fund managers managed to outperform the index of their peer group, i.e. to be better than the broad market average.

See also  Mps and the share capital increase: on September 26th the shares will be grouped together

You may also like

Christian Lindner postpones the submission of the basic...

Bills, Arera sees a 20% drop for electricity...

Resolution 33 of 06/03/2023 – Partial amendment to...

The real shot of Changan Ford Edge L...

Frugalists reveal 6 strategies for effectively saving money

Tim, Agcom asks for clarification on the fiber....

Meloni, a pro-European breakthrough to also rule in...

The international gold price has rebounded slightly. Waiting...

Manager at MHP tests 3-day week

Leonardo, boom in profits (+58.8%). Skyrocketing revenues from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy