Here is the innovative 3D printing system for SMEs

A latest generation 3D laser printing system, more flexible and suitable for highly innovative SMEs. This is what is being developed within the InSPiRATiON project, funded by the Ministry of University and Research for half of the more than 6 million euro budget and in which ENEA participates, Marrelli Health srl, OMPM srl and CALEF Consortium (lead partner), which intervenes through the implementing partners LASIT spa, EL.EN spa, the University of Calabria, the University of Salerno, the Polytechnic of Bari and the Italian Institute of Welding. ENEA participates in the project with the four laboratories of the Material Technologies and Processes Division for sustainability, which will deal with the production of materials for 3D printing, process diagnostics and characterization of the manufactured samples.

In addition to traditional metallic materials for mechanical processing, the application of high-performance ceramics will be explored during the experimentation, innovative materials whose use for additive manufacturing is not yet fully consolidated. “Laser 3D printing is constrained by supply and the management of process powders and post processing for obtaining finished components which lead to an average use of 90% of the materials. InSPiRATiON is based on an innovative concept of flexible production completely made in Italy which consists in producing the powders in situ and also making them starting from waste materials deriving from complementary processes such as mechanical machining”, explains Giuseppe Barbieri, president of the CALEF consortium .

“InSPiRATiON represents an opportunity for ENEA to collaborate with the aeronautical and biomedical industries experimenting with plasma technology for production on demand of materials”, underlines Sergio Galvagno, ENEA researcher of the Nanomaterials and Devices Laboratory and project manager for the Agency.

– Enea press office photo –

