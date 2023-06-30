Forza Horizon 5 Officially Confirms Barbie Cars and Surprise Collaboration

Forza Horizon 5 Confirms Official Release of Barbie Collaboration

New Cars and Dreamhouse Giveaway Excite Players

Last week, our team reported that Forza Horizon 5, the highly anticipated racing game, appeared to have leaked two Barbie cars ahead of its official release. Now, Xbox Wire has confirmed the collaboration, revealing exciting details about how players can acquire these special vehicles and even more surprises in store.

The leaked Barbie cars, a classic 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV Corvette and a powerful 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup, will be available to all players who participate in Forza Horizon 5. To attain these iconic rides, gamers simply need to download them from the in-game message center. Once downloaded, the cars will be waiting in their garages, ready for drivers to hit the road.

But the Barbie collaboration does not stop there. Starting from July 10th, players will also have the opportunity to win a truly enchanting prize – a “Built in Enchanted Barbie Dreamhouse on the Xbox Series S”. This dreamhouse, modeled after the popular Barbie franchise, will be up for grabs in an exciting sweepstakes.

If you are eager to try your luck and potentially call this magical Dreamhouse your own, make sure to visit Xbox on Twitter or Microsoft Rewards to enter the sweepstakes. Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime chance to bring the Barbie Dreamhouse to your gaming experience.

The official confirmation of the Barbie collaboration has generated immense excitement among players and fans of both Forza Horizon and the Barbie brand. The combination of these beloved franchises is expected to create new and unforgettable experiences in the upcoming Forza Horizon 5 installment.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements about Forza Horizon 5 and its thrilling collaborations as the release date draws near.

