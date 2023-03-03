Mobile power storage is suitable as an emergency power supply and wherever power is needed far away from the socket. There are great solar generators up to 500 euros, but their performance and above all the capacity are very limited. Heavy consumers such as tools, garden and kitchen appliances cannot be operated at all, or at best for a few minutes. If you want to operate energy-hungry equipment or bridge longer periods of time, you usually have to invest several thousand euros for a powerful model.

The features of the Fossibot F2400 read like the technical data of a branded power station costing several thousand euros: 2400 watts, 2048 watt hours, UPS function, quick charge function and USB-C with PD up to 100 watts. In addition, the power station can be charged with up to 500 watts using a solar panel and the charging current can be limited. With a weight of around 22 kilograms and dimensions of 39 × 28 × 32 centimeters, the F2400 is one of the “big” power stations and is mobile with the two handles, but not suitable for trips with a bike or backpack. The processing is impeccable, but the plastic of the power station smells unpleasant. At least after unpacking, the smell goes away after a few days.

What we notice positively right after unpacking is the practical design. The shape and size are reminiscent of other power stations such as the Bluetti AC200 Max (test report), but the manufacturer has solved many details in an exemplary manner. Let’s start with the protected connections. With the F2400, all sockets and even the ventilation slots are protected by flaps and rubber caps. This is ideal if the power storage is used outdoors. So far we have complained about all power stations. As a rule, the connections are not protected at all or only partially. When operating the F2400, the two lateral ventilation flaps must be opened accordingly.

Another practical highlight: Everything is compact on board. An external power pack, such as with Bluetti, is not necessary. The supplied cables are also stored directly in the power station. They are hidden under a flap on the top. In addition to a cold device cable, a connection cable for solar panels and a 12-volt car charger (cigarette connection) are included in the scope of delivery. The power station has a main switch to turn it on and off. There are separate power buttons for activating the individual functions (12 volt outputs, USB outputs, 230 volt outputs and the emergency lamp).

On the front are the DC outputs for 12-volt consumers on the left and a total of six USB ports on the right. In addition to two round sockets for 12 volts with a maximum of 3 amps, there is also a car socket (cigarette lighter) with a maximum of 10 amps and an XT-60 socket with up to 25 amps. The USB ports are two USB-A with QC 3.0 (18 watts), three USB-C with PD up to 20 watts and one USB-C with PD up to 100 watts. Thus, even heavy DC consumers such as portable coolers or the Macbook Pro are no problem for the F2400.

The monochrome status display sits in the middle at the top and the integrated emergency lamp underneath. The user can see on the display which outputs are active, how much input and output power is available and the remaining capacity in percentage steps. The estimated remaining running time based on the calculation of the current consumption is also shown.

A real special feature is the silver rotary switch to the right of the display, with which the user can reduce the charging power. In addition to 1100 watts, 900, 700, 500 and 300 watts are available. At maximum power, the F2400 charges in just under two hours, so why dial down the power? The answer is simple: Because you can also charge the power station on weak lines, for example at the campsite. We only knew this feature from the Ecoflow Delta Pro (test report), where these and other settings can be made via app. Although Fossibot does not have an app, the most important feature from our point of view is on board.

The three 230 volt alternating current outputs are protected behind a flap on the right-hand side of the housing. Instead of universal sockets like many other Chinese power stations, classic Schuko sockets are used here. Although they are less flexible, they offer the connector a much better hold. The inputs for charging the power station are placed on the left. The 230 volt connection and the Edison plug for solar panels are also protected by a flap.

practice test



Since the battery of the F2400 is almost empty when delivered, we first charge the power station at the socket. Thanks to the quick charging function, this is pleasantly quick and the LiFePo4 batteries are full again after one and a half hours. When the battery is empty, the charging process takes almost two hours – at least at maximum charging power. An excellent value.

What we notice directly when charging is the low volume. At first we thought the fans were defective, which is why we closed the ventilation and provoked overheating. Although the fans run audibly when the openings are closed, the F2400 remains whisper-quiet even under high load when the air vents are open. That’s what we want! The power station remains quiet both during the charging process and when delivering electricity – even our notebook fan is louder! Thus, the F2400 is also suitable for bedrooms or tents.

Photovoltaic charging also works reliably. In the test, we tried the F2400 together with panels from Ecoflow, EBL and Bluetti and also drew power. Simultaneous charging and discharging is no problem with the Fossibot, which is why it is also suitable as an isolated solution for camping or garden sheds. If the maximum possible 500 watt solar output is connected, the charging process ideally takes four hours in ideal weather. Experience has shown that the actual charging time is more like five to six hours. A good value considering the large capacity.

In the following performance tests, we connect different consumers to the various connections and check whether the promised performance data is met. And the F2400 delivers. In addition to the strong USB outputs, the performance of the 230 volt connections is particularly convincing. For example, we charge the Ecoflow Delta Pro with just over 2400 watts and that works too. However, when another consumer is switched on, the power limit is then exceeded and the F2400 reliably deactivates the 230 volt outputs.

According to the instructions, you should definitely open the flaps in front of the fans during use. If you don’t do that, the power station will get warm and the fans will turn up, but otherwise we didn’t have any problems at room temperature. Nevertheless, you should open the side flaps to avoid damage caused by overheating in the medium term.

It gets exciting with the capacity tests. Here we check how many watt hours we can actually draw from the power station. In order to get a meaningful value, we carry out the test once with very different consumers, once with strong and once with weak 230 volt consumers. In this case, we saved ourselves a run through with DC consumers, since such huge capacities tend to be used for powerful devices.

In the various runs, we take the Fossibot between 1478 and 1644 watt hours. That might sound disappointing given the rated capacity of 2048 watt hours, but it’s not. To avoid deep discharge, at least 200 watt hours always remain in the long-lasting LiFePO4 batteries to be on the safe side. Between 80 and 89 percent of the remaining 1848 watt hours can be used – an average value that we also know from other power stations.

But what does that mean? We could charge our Ecoflow Delta Pro with a charging capacity of over 2400 watts for about 40 minutes. We could then run our gaming PC under full load for a good seven hours. The F2400 would even supply our PC workstation with electricity for more than twelve hours. An hour of work with the electric chainsaw only cost us about 12 percent of capacity.

The manufacturer also advertises the F2400 as a UPS. We check that and plug the power station between the socket and our gaming PC. After booting up the computer and starting a game, we flip the backup of the study. And nothing happens, apart from a click in the power station. Computer and monitor continue to work without interruption. We can therefore confirm the function as a UPS. A really useful extra from our point of view. Since the battery is not used here as long as mains power is available, the function does not affect the service life.

price and variants



According to the price comparison, the Fossibot F2400 costs 1799 euros and is available in black and black-green. That’s a lot of money, but still fair in terms of first-class equipment.

If you order the power station from Geekmaxi, you can currently save a lot. Here is the Fossibot F2400 at the moment already for 1300 Euro accessible. A real competitive price! For a similar amount of money, there would be the Ecoflow Delta 2 – this also has a UPS function, internal power supply, quick charge function and charge capacity that can be limited – but both performance and capacity are significantly lower.

Conclusion



If you are looking for a powerful power station, the Fossibot F2400 is a well thought-out and reliable solution with an unbeatable price-performance ratio. No other power station currently offers comparable equipment at such an interesting price. In addition to the high performance and capacity, the F2400 also scores with the low volume, the protected connections, the fast charging and the UPS function. Even significantly more expensive premium models cannot keep up in some respects.