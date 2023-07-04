Fox Racing, Women’s Ranger Windbloc® Hoodie

Test between autumn and spring for this very “trendy” sweatshirt, suitable for Trail biking rather than actual “gravity”. Good protection from atmospheric agents, transpiration, thermo-insulation and the elasticity of the fabric could be improved, which partially limits freedom of movement.

FOX Women Ranger Windbloc® hoodie

• Colori: vintage white, black

• Taglie: XS, S, M, L, XL

• List price: €119.99

• Link to Women Ranger Windbloc® hoodie product: California Sports site – Fox Racing site

Protection with style

Last autumn Fox Racing presented this new hooded sweatshirt, designed to protect on the bike as well as to be worn during leisure time. It is a “trendy” garment, both technical and casual (in fact it belongs to the Ranger line, the most versatile of the American brand).

Chest, hood and upper sleeves are made of Polartec® Windbloc® fabric, which protects against wind, cold and rain. It is a robust fabric, not too warm and not too breathable. The lower area (in gray in our photos) is instead in soft Polartec® fleece fabric, much warmer and more insulating. The spacious pocket is externally lined with a very light fabric. The hood closes with a practical adjustable drawstring.

The Ranger Windbloc® sweatshirt exists in both men’s and women’s versions, the fabrics used are the same. The only differences are in the colors (grey/brown for the men’s sweatshirt, black/grey for the women’s sweatshirt, with light blue zip) and in the pocket (front abdominal for the women’s sweatshirt, rear lumbar for the men’s sweatshirt).

The Polartec® Winbloc® fabric is designed to protect against the elements, but lacks a bit in breathability and thermo-insulation, as well as in the joint mobility offered. It is not very elastic and gets in the way especially in the shoulder and elbow area (we do not recommend wearing elbow pads under this sweatshirt). An item of clothing to be used preferably in the intermediate seasons, designed for trail bikers dedicated to All Mountain excursions rather than actual “gravity”. Honestly, we would have preferred larger portions of Polartec® fleece fabric, more suitable for thermoregulation and body perspiration and better in terms of elasticity and freedom of movement.

Article and photos by Federica Amelio