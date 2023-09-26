Free Fire Collaborates with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba for Booyah Day Celebrations

Garena Free Fire Teams Up with “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” Anime for Exciting Collaboration

September 24, 2021

Garena Free Fire, the world‘s most downloaded mobile battle royale game, has announced its highly anticipated collaboration with the wildly popular anime “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.” The collaboration aims to bring exquisite game content and collectibles to Free Fire players worldwide, in celebration of this year’s Booyah Day.

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba,” which has gained a massive following since its debut in 2019, is known for its exceptional animation quality and captivating storyline. The characters in the anime have resonated with fans worldwide, showcasing their determination and charm in the pursuit of justice. This collaboration not only aligns with Free Fire’s vision of encouraging players to push their limits and strive for victory but also represents the game’s commitment to delivering a top-quality and innovative gaming experience.

The collaboration will introduce exclusive props inspired by the aesthetics of the “Demon Slayer” anime, available for a limited time from September 26 to October 25. Players will have the opportunity to unlock these limited edition souvenirs by completing in-game tasks. The launch of the props aims to enhance the Booyah Day celebrations, offering players a chance to immerse themselves in the world of “Demon Slayer” while enjoying the Free Fire experience.

The extensive in-game content includes original “Demon Slayer” character packs, themed accessories, facial expressions, entrance animations, and other rare collectibles. Players will have the opportunity to dress up their avatars in costumes and accessories worn by the anime’s main characters, including Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Gatsuma, Inosuke Kubihira, Nintaki Sakonji, and Tanjiro Kamado backpack. Additionally, players can choose from a range of exclusive expressions and entrance animations inspired by the “Demon Slayer” anime, such as the Breath of Water and Thunderbolt Flash expressions, and the Breath of Water pick-up animation.

Players can unlock more exclusive “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” props by completing in-game milestone missions, including the Usui Tengen Pack and the Iron Tomb Decoration. Furthermore, from September 26 to October 12, players logging into Free Fire will be greeted with a brand new interface featuring classic elements from the “Demon Slayer” anime, providing a visually stunning experience.

To engage fans and players, Free Fire will also offer a range of free rewards through various tasks and events. These rewards include the Kamado Tanjiro sticker, Zenitsu Gatsuma’s Jeep, the Steel Tomb face, the Kamado Tanjiro backpack, and more.

In addition to the in-game collaboration, certain objects in Free Fire will be redecorated during the event to showcase the unique artistic style of the “Demon Slayer” anime. Players and fans alike will have the opportunity to explore the game’s map while enjoying the immersive collaboration.

The exclusive in-game collaboration event between Free Fire and “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” will run from September 26 to October 25. Players and fans are encouraged to download Free Fire and join this global joint event.

