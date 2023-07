Treasure chamber in the control cabinet: Visiting Friedhelm Loh’s car museum

Automuseum Friedhelm Loh

Treasury in the switch cabinet

By Thomas Geiger

He made the industrial equipment supplier Rittal the world market leader and also put together one of the most spectacular car collections in the country: after more than 30 years, Friedhelm Loh is now opening doors to his collection.

