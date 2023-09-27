From Brian Chesky (Airbnb) to Federico Marchetti’s “Best Mistakes”. What happens today

Sold out for the seventh edition of the Italian Tech Week which today enters its central day.

The key event is the two-way conversation between Brian Chesky, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Airbnb – the short-term rental giant which has, not without some controversy, revolutionized the tourism market and paved the way for the sharing economy – and John Elkann, Chief Executive Officer of Exor & Chairman Stellantis and Ferrari.

The character Brian Chesky: “It is wrong to attack Airbnb, tourists will pay dearly for New York’s squeeze” by Pier Luigi Pisa 26 September 2023

Another event not to be missed is “Lesson learned. The best mistakes of my life”, the new format with which we want to celebrate the difficult moments and the falls that, almost inevitably, precede success. Riccardo Luna, director of Italian Tech, will talk about it with Federico Marchetti, the man who with Yoox created the only true Italian unicorn from 2000 to today.

But today is also the day of the awards: the whole day is dedicated to the presentation of the 51 startups competing for the First Round Award. A first “round” of investment in the startup sector, also called “Series A financing round”, is a collection of risk capital that takes place in the initial growth phase of the innovative company thanks to public opportunities to present itself to an audience of investors. And it is precisely to encourage the support and growth of the Italian innovation ecosystem that Premio 2031, the largest Italian competition for innovators and startups, wanted the First Round Award, to identify and help the best young Italian startups (born from 2021 onwards). Tomorrow, a jury of 11 experts, including managers, business angels and innovators, will choose the best startup of the year.

Towards the ITW The 51 startups of the First Round Award by Martina Bosin 21 September 2023

Today, however, the Imsa prize is awarded, a recognition of the results achieved on the market by young hi-tech companies coming from universities, incubators and public research bodies of the PniCube network.

Sold out, we said, but those who couldn’t register you can still follow the entire tech conference via streaming on Italian Tech, Repubblica, La Stampa and Il Secolo XIX. Three live broadcasts will tell every single moment of the event.

More on the official website italiantechweek.com it will be a special interactive console through which you can also access the signal in English.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

