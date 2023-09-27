Venice, world capital of cultural heritage without borders

The European Cultural Heritage Summit has opened in Venice and will run until September 30th. The summit, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of Europa Nostra, focuses on the European values ​​of the future with particular attention to the role education plays in strengthening civic engagement, citizenship and a sense of belonging.

Venice, the Serenissima! Venice, the very European! We chose Venice, very serene and European, to celebrate the sixtieth anniversary of Europa Nostra, the largest pan-European organization that brings together civil society committed to the promotion of cultural and natural heritage, of which I have the honor and joy to be the President. This jubilee is a unique opportunity to enhance the crucial role of countless associations and foundations, of talented professionals, as well as of an “army” of volunteers and generous patrons committed to safeguarding and transmitting the wonderful cultural heritage to future generations – so rich and diverse – that we have inherited from past generations.

The choice to organize the European Cultural Heritage Summit in the lagoon city this year – in partnership and with the precious support of the European Union – is naturally not made by chance. It was, in fact, the threats that weighed on Venice in the 1960s that gave a strong impetus to the birth of our civic movement: Europa Nostra was born in 1963 and three years later the network of International Private Committees for the protection of from Venice.

Venice of beauty, the city of Vivaldi, Palladio, Tintoretto, Goldoni… But also the city of Marco Polo, a city of mixing of peoples and meeting of different cultures, coming from every corner of Europe, and also from elsewhere. It will therefore be particularly appropriate to promulgate our Manifesto for European cultural citizenship in Venice. At a time when Europe is facing numerous crises, we would like to remember that our continent possesses a strategic and important resource: culture, in all its forms, including, obviously, music, a precious vector of polyphony and harmony, so necessary for promote greater cohesion within our society. It is up to us to become aware of this European cultural citizenship, which represents our strength, since it contributes to the feeling of belonging to a broader European community, united in its diversity.

Venice, a city symbol of this immense European cultural space without borders, of which we are the custodians, but also Venice and its Lagoon, as an alarming symbol of the threats affecting the planet. For this reason we will bring together in the most famous square in the world, at the Procuratie Vecchie which today are experiencing a rebirth, European and international personalities of different horizons, to launch an appeal for the mobilization of the world of arts and cultural heritage, at the service of an action more imaginative, but also more effective climate. We will also bring this appeal to the highest offices of the UN and to European bodies, in particular the European Union and the Council of Europe. Indeed, the time has come to recognize that the environmental transformation of our societies requires a real cultural transformation, to adapt and improve our way of living together, more in harmony with nature.

Finally, Venice, the world capital of savoir-faire and the art of living. Right here we will welcome the winners of the European Cultural Heritage Awards, which are awarded every year by Europa Nostra and the European Union. They will come from all over Europe to share their achievements and encourage each other to continue their commitment to the conservation, valorization and sharing of the material and immaterial, cultural and natural elements of our cultural heritage. Among these, we are particularly pleased to be able to pay homage to the numerous volunteers involved in the beautiful initiative of the Italian Touring Club “Open for You”, but also to the rebirth of the Royal Gardens, a dream project, realized thanks to the competence and perseverance of Venice Gardens Foundation. It is a symbolic project and precursor of a more sustainable future as well as increased shared pleasure, for the Venetians and for the countless visitors to Venice.

The European Cultural Heritage Summit in Venice will therefore seek to demonstrate that now, as we ask ourselves about the future of Europe and the planet, it is urgent to bring our cultural heritage into the debate, with the essential contribution of the younger generations. It is precisely this cultural heritage of ours that allows us to build the indispensable bridge between the past, present and future of Europe and – more generally – of humanity.

Let us therefore give a future to our past and a past to our future!

* President of Europa Nostra

