Learning and Promoting Xi Jinping’s New Era of Socialism: Highlights from City-Wide Party Class and Opening Ceremony

Chen Wei, the Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee in Jiaxing, emphasized the importance of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era during the city-wide themed education special party class. This event also marked the opening ceremony of the 2023 autumn semester of the Municipal Party Committee Party School. The focus of the party class was on “learning to build the soul, learning to increase wisdom, learning to rectify the style, and learning to promote cadres.”

Chen Wei, who is also the leader of the Municipal Party Committee’s Theme Education Leading Group, delivered a report and mobilization for the class, highlighting the significance of studying Xi Jinping’s ideology in promoting socialism with Chinese characteristics. Deputy leaders of the Provincial Party Committee’s Thematic Education Fourth Circuit Supervision Group, Gu Wei, and Shi Huilong, as well as municipal leaders Gao Linghui, Chen Lizhong, and Shuai Xielang, were also in attendance.

During the session, Chen Wei emphasized the need to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches. He stressed the importance of unity in learning, thinking, and application, as well as the unity of knowledge, belief, and action. Chen Wei called for high-quality thematic education that would promote the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to take root and see results in Jiaxing.

Chen Wei also highlighted the four fundamental tasks of thematic education: learning to build the soul, learning to increase wisdom, learning to rectify the style, and learning to promote cadres. He emphasized the importance of internalizing and transforming Xi Jinping’s ideology, maintaining loyalty to the Party, and upholding the fundamental stance of people’s supremacy. Developing political, thinking, and practical abilities through learning was also emphasized, along with the need to correct behavior and adhere to the Party’s style and discipline.

Chen Wei also addressed the responsibility of the Zhejiang Red Boat Cadre College and Jiaxing Municipal Party School (Jiaxing Administration College) in providing effective education and training. He called on these institutions to deepen traceability and serve the overall situation while teaching the party’s innovative theories and carrying out thematic education.

The special party class and opening ceremony were attended by leading cadres at the deputy department level and above, students from the 2023 autumn semester class of the Municipal Party School, and heads of relevant municipal departments.

