The Return of the Hot Movie Market: A New and Exciting Movie-Watching Experience!

Return to the Hot Movie Market: Rainbow Cube Company Brings Exciting Movie-Watching Experience to Audiences

The movie industry is thriving once again as domestic movies continue to captivate audiences, resulting in a surge in cinema attendance. The popularity of these movies has been further enhanced by their availability on the large screen of smart TVs even after their theatrical release. People can now enjoy their favorite blockbusters from the comfort of their own homes, providing endless entertainment options.

According to a comprehensive report on the film and television industry by Huaxin Securities, the national box office during the summer season of 2023 (June-August) reached a staggering 18.76 billion yuan, marking a significant 126% increase from the previous year and the highest figure in the past seven years. This remarkable growth has pushed the summer box office to surpass pre-pandemic levels. Moreover, the number of moviegoers during the summer season reached 504 million, exceeding the 502 million recorded in 2019. The top three highest-grossing movies during the summer of 2023 were “Desperate,” “Her Disappearance,” and “Fengshen Part 1: Chaoge Fengyun.” Other quality films such as “The Octagonal Cage” and “Thirty Thousand Miles from Chang’an” also received great acclaim.

Rainbow Cube Company, through its Honglingjin platform, has curated a holiday “film and television feast” for users in collaboration with licensees and content parties. This feast comes just in time for the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day holiday. Users can access the Honglingjin platform and enjoy a wide range of movies during this festive period.

Honglingjin is known for providing Changhong TV users with diverse film and television content that aligns with the latest trends. The platform offers personalized recommendations based on users’ preferences, particularly during popular movie seasons like summer, thereby enhancing the value of the big screen experience. With Changhong’s ultra-high-definition and ultra-large-screen smart TVs boasting 4K and even 8K resolutions, Honglingjin users can immerse themselves in a superior movie-watching experience at home. Time and movie schedules become inconsequential as users have the freedom to choose their desired film and television content.

Honglingjin offers more than just movies. Users can also enjoy various types of audio-visual content and large-screen gameplay, including popular TV series, variety shows, music karaoke, cloud gaming, educational programs, and fitness routines. The platform seamlessly caters to different user needs and enhances the overall entertainment value of smart TVs.

Changhong recently launched a groundbreaking product called the ARTIST Star Foil Art TV. This ultra-thin, wall-mounted TV boasts exceptional picture quality with its 20736 partition MiniLED backlight, 8000nits XDR brightness, and 110% DCI-P3 wide color gamut. Additionally, it is equipped with AI capabilities, including the “Venture Picture” feature, showcasing Changhong’s notable software and hardware innovations. By watching the aforementioned popular movies on this state-of-the-art TV, audiences are guaranteed a fresh and immersive movie-watching experience.

Movie theaters and home smart TVs are now operating in a complementary and mutually reinforcing manner. The revenue generated from theaters has played a pivotal role in the revival of the film industry. Simultaneously, the Internet allows more people to conveniently access high-quality content on smart TVs, leveraging the publicity impact of box office success and positive word-of-mouth. This multi-channel approach continues to drive the growth and development of the film industry.

Rainbow Magic Cube and Rainbow Lingjin are strengthening their collaborations with content providers such as Tencent, Ai, and You to bring even more high-quality cinema blockbusters to TVs and users’ living rooms. Rich operating activities in the film and television sector effectively attract the attention of families and serve as a gateway to exceptional content. As the domestic film market continues to recover, and TVs make advancements in areas like picture quality, the home viewing experience is set to improve significantly in the future.

During the eight-day Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, Honglingjin has unveiled an exciting lineup of activities for users, including movies, dramas, games, children’s programming, educational content, karaoke, fitness programs, and captivating discussions. With all these offerings, users can have endless fun and enjoy a truly engaging TV experience.

