spotlight | haevn – wienkonzert.com

haven“ are Marijn van der Meer and Jorrit Kleijnen from Amsterdam, who met in 2015 while working together on a film and then decided to form an indie-pop-ambient band. Guitarist Tom Veugen and drummer David Broeders then joined in and the band was ready. On September 17th, 2015 they had their first appearance at a festival, after which they were featured on the radio and in 2016 their show at Paradiso in Amsterdam was sold out within four days.

After many nominations, awards, festival appearances and two line-up changes, the debut album “eyes closed“. A year later, in 2019, the live album “symphonic tales“ – all songs were already featured on the debut album and were re-recorded with a 50-piece orchestra. The pandemic threw the group’s tour plans overboard, so there was time for the next release: the EP was released in 2022.holy ground“And now, three years later, the tour is finally taking place through England, Austria, Germany, Switzerland and Poland. The performance at the Wiener Theater Akzent has been sold out for a long time, so listen to the music and definitely remember “Haevn” for next time!

October 21, 2023 / haevn im theater akzent (fb event) (sold out)

