In addition to Kenya and Congo, Eni has signed agreements to implement agri-feedstock projects in five other African countries: Angola, Benin, Ivory Coast, Mozambique and Rwanda.

Angola

In October 2021, Eni Angola, Anpg and Sonangol signed a memorandum of understanding for the joint development of the agro-biofuel sector in the country. The project will allow to achieve a path to decarbonization for the Republic of Angola through a circular economy approach, considering in particular the development of low Iluc (Indirect Land-Use Change) crops, such as castor on degraded land and catch crops in rotation with cereals. In addition, the parties will also evaluate business opportunities in the waste collection sectors, with the aim of enhancing the organic fraction, and biorefining.

Benin

In March 2022, Eni and the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of the Republic of Benin signed a cooperation agreement for the joint development of initiatives in the agro-industrial chain, for use in the bio-refining. As part of the agreement, the parties will evaluate potential opportunities in the country as part of the agricultural and vegetable raw materials, with the aim of developing oil crops to feed the biorefining system by Eni. In particular, the agreement focuses on “Low Iluc” crops identified in areas subject to natural and anthropogenic degradation, enhancing marginal land and avoiding conflicts with the food chain. The agreement will make it possible to contribute to the development of new industrial models in the country, guaranteeing sustainability along the entire supply chain of agro-feedstocks. It will play a central role in the energy transition of both Eni and the Republic of Benin and will bring benefits both from an employment and economic point of view, leveraging the competitiveness of a local industry with a strong agricultural vocation.

Rwanda

In November 2021, Eni’s CEO, Claudio Descalzimet with the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, to discuss possible collaboration in the areas of energy transition and the circular economy in a regional perspective. Descalzi and President Kagame discussed how to enhance the important Rwandan agricultural sector with projects in the agro-industrial chain, such as cultivation of plants to produce agro-feedstock for biorefining. In April 2022, Eni and the government of Rwanda signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to identify joint opportunities in the areas of the circular economy, agriculture and forestry, innovation and digital information technology. Under the terms of the memorandum, the parties will assess the feasibility of circular economy projects focused on the collection of used cooking oil and waste oilsas well as on the valorisation and recycling in waste management. Another area of ​​interest is agriculture, with reference to the production of bio-feedstock and their transformation into decarbonised products.

Mozambique

In February 2022, Eni and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Republic of Mozambique (Mader) signed an agreement for the cooperation and development of agricultural projects in Mozambique, aimed at the production of oil seeds and vegetable oils to be used as agro-biofeedstock for the production of biofuels. Under the agreement, the parties will assess the potential sites and crops most suitable for the production of oilseeds and vegetable oils, focusing on areas not in competition with food production while safeguarding forests and natural ecosystems.

Ivory Coast

In December 2021, Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi met with the President of the Republic of the Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara. As part of the meeting, and in order to promote the decarbonization of the country, Eni and the Ivorian Ministry of Mines, Oil and Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which provides for agricultural development initiatives focused on the cultivation of oil plants and the collection and enhancement of natural waste and Used Cooking Oil (Uco), for the production of bio-feedstock for biorefineries (biogas, biomethane).